Chasity Melvin attends holiday tournament named after her

Flashing the state champion t-shirt from the Lady Leopards ‘94 trip, she accepts the plaque honoring her accomplishments and contributions to the community and basketball.

With her nephew in her arms, Chasity Melvin walked out of the gym and entered the cafeteria admiring the old halls she walked through many moons ago. She towered almost everyone but her intimidating stature didn’t reflect the soft spoken nature of the standout basketball star from Roseboro.

With wide eyes, the ‘94 state champion was filled with elation to be back in her former school of Lakewood High, where the roots run deep. The tournament that bears her name gave her chills and her excitement for the event couldn’t be disguised.

“It’s pretty cool. I always try to come back and host camps here. Coach Powell and Coach Kerr have been really great and always stay in contact with me,” Melvin commented.

At the tournament, you could see the wide smile she had for the Leopards. An uproarious applause for all the things that went well, despite the final results. A passion for the game, solidified with the roots of her family and spirit for her hometown. Even though her alma mater were taken to task in the opening rounds of the tournament you could see her elation at every good moment her team had.

She stepped away to speak with the Independent about the event and how things have changed. Her career in basketball didn’t stop in high school as she was part of the ‘98 Final Four NC State team and made it into the WNBA, traveling the globe to play the game she loved. She praised the coaches for their work with the program and keeping up with her as she is always looking to give back to the community that propelled her into stardom. Melvin spoke of the changes in the game and how she her thoughts on them.

“It’s different for the kids, they’re into social media and video games, they aren’t going outside as much anymore. I’m really passionate about getting the athletes learning more of the fundamentals and loving to play for their home teams. It’s trending down hill some, with so many club teams and rec teams. With this crowd tonight with Coach Kerr and Powell reaching out to schools to bring them out is really great.”

She spoke about her time coaching out at and how she is trying to swing that pendulum the other way.

“I’ve coached the pros and played in them. Coaching high school as given me a coaching backbone. Obviously, in the pros, we all want it and so you don’t have to teach passion and to compete. Coaching high school is probably the hardest job I’ve had. teaching them how to compete and teaching them the basic fundamentals. I’m really passionate about it and I hope to get more camps and clinics started.”

Though she resides in the Raleigh area, this doesn’t stop the local celebrity from returning to visit her old stomping grounds and aid where ever she can to help put Lakewood back on top.

“I come back all the time and people poke fun at me cause I always come back. As long as my family is in Roseboro, I’ll be back.” she stated with a smile.

