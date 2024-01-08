Midway on hot streak; Clinton and Harrells close out week on wins

Sampson County sports is back in full swing this week. Clinton closes out week on high note, Harrells take down Kerr-Vance, Lakewood splits Lejeune and Raiders riding high on streak.

Clinton

Before tangling with Union on Thursday, the Dark Horse basketball teams traveled to Dixon on Wednesday, at which time the two teams split. The Lady Dark Horses came away with the victory over the Lady Bulldogs, winning 46-28 while the Dixon boys took the Clinton boys down, 66-51.

The Dark Horse boys are sitting at 4-2 on the season while the Lady Dark Horses 6-1. The Clinton teams will square off against Union once again on Wednesday before hitting the road to West Bladen on Friday to kick off league play.

Harrells

The Crusaders were on the court just once this past week, taking on Kerr-Vance Academy on Friday night when they earned sweeping wins. For the Harrells boys, it was a triumphant win over the Spartans as they coasted to a 90-39 victory. For the Lady Crusaders, things were a little more competitive, but they too claimed victory, winning 40-36.

The Harrells boys are 12-8 on the season while the Lady Crusaders are now 7-6. Coming up this week for both squads are a pair of road games to Southeastern Christian Academy on Tuesday and Faith Christian on Friday.

Hobbton

The Wildcat basketball teams enjoyed an extended holiday season and did not participate in any games last week. They have a pair of home games this week, hosting Spring Creek on Tuesday and Harnett Central on Thursday.

Lakewood

The Lakewood teams participated in just one game this past week, travelling to take on Lejeune on Friday night. The result was a split with the Lady Leopards earning a 58-16 victory while the Lakewood boys fell 61-47.

For the Lady Leopards, they have seen somewhat of an improvement to their season. After suffering an 0-4 start, they have won three of their last four to move to 3-5 overall. The Lakewood boys are also 3-5, but they have suffered three-straight losses. Lakewood will host a pair of games this week, hosting Pender on Tuesday and East Columbus on Thursday.

Midway

After suffering a slow start to their season, the Midway girls have hit a hot-streak as of late, reeling off their fifth-straight win this past week to improve their record. The Lady Raiders earned revenge in their rematch against Spring Creek on Wednesday night, earning a 43-27 victory to avenge a 20-point loss to the Lady Gators earlier in the season. Then on Thursday night, Midway secured a 37-25 victory over the Lady Eagles to make it two wins in a row in 2024. Now at 6-4 overall, the Lady Raiders will have two games this week, hosting Rosewood on Wednesday and hosting Fairmont on Friday to kick off conference play.

The Raider boys are also riding a wave of success so far this season, posting an 8-2 overall record and also winning both of their games here in the new year. They also avenged an earlier loss to Spring Creek on Wednesday, defeating the Gators 70-48. Midway then earned a 51-44 victory over Rosewood on Thursday to keep up their hot start. They will also be back on the court on Wednesday and Friday of this week, hosting Rosewood and Fairmont.

