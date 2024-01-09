Dark Horses defense keep scoring low while Panthers succumb to pressure, 37-24

The Dark Horses rode out on Monday to take on the East Duplin Panthers on the court. The Panthers never scored more than double digits in a quarter against the Clinton defense and it only took 61 points to decide this game with the Dark Horses coming out on top, 37-24.

The game was slow in the first quarter with neither team pulling out too far ahead as they battled it out on the hardwood. East Duplin was able to drop six points on the Horses, putting them at a disadvantage. Clinton’s Gregory Coxum was the only scorer for them in the first quarter putting up three, including the sole free throw for the Horses in the quarter. The round came to a close with the Panthers holding a small lead, 6-3.

The Dark Horses picked up the pace in the second, shooing away the pesky Panthers on the court. East Duplin was rendered helpless offensively with the visiting team dropping two threes, one from their sniper Camden Davis and the other from Garrison Hill, to put them just one ahead of the Panthers at 10-9. Jaymon Bryant made use of his opportunities and dropped two buckets to pull the Dark Horses further ahead. The home team entered halftime trailing by four, 13-9.

Clinton came out swinging after the break and the Panthers were unable to make heads or tails of what to do regarding the barrage physical play. Walker Spell caught fire in the third hitting a three pointer and a pair of baskets to push Clinton even further out. East Duplin kept swinging but nothing seemed to slow down the train that was rolling. Ny’Darion Blackwell added four to the board and Coxum would send another three through the net to round out the quarter. The Panthers were to single digits once more as the Horse defense held them check for the round. Entering the final period, Clinton had tripled their lead from the second with the score, 29-16.

In the fourth, the tempo slowed down with neither team scoring double digits overall. East Duplin benefited from a slew of visits to the line as they scored 60% from the there during this quarter, with six of their eight points coming from the charity line. On the Dark Horses side, four players scored two points with Davis making his at the line, to seal out the Panthers in a tight defensive game between familiar foe. Clinton came home with the win, 37-24.

“It was a good team win. The kids started out slowly on offense, but picked it up defensively especially in the second half to fuel the offense. The harder and better we play on defense, our offense gets more energy. Every deflection, steal and 50/50 ball we get helps to get a few extra fast break scores in transition. We as a group must continue to grow step by step, taking it one game at a time, our basketball legs getting better, slowly but surely, and I feel good about the direction we are going in.”

The Dark Horses now sit at 5-2 with back to back victories. They’ll split the remainder of the week where they defend their court against the Union Spartans (0-10) then travel out to Bladenboro to kick off league play against the West Bladen Knights (11-1). Both games are slated for 7:30 p.m.

