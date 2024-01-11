AD Jonathan Bass speaks on disparity between Spartan boys and girls sports

Promise fulfilled and hope is on the horizon as coach Mark Oates delivers on committment to give his seniors a taste of victory this past season.

The hallways were barren at Union last week, allowing teachers to catch up on any backlog with silence. Athletic Director Jonathan Bass carved out some of his time to discuss the state of Spartan male athletics and give insight into what has transpired given their lack of success and the plans in place to elevate the programs.

“We just haven’t had a whole lot of success in boys sports these past years. Baseball and basketball have really struggled.” Bass spoke candidly.

Excluding the soccer program, Union hasn’t been able to maintain a competitive program in football, baseball or basketball. Their streak of subpar performances to down right blowouts have merited question as to how it came to this and what can be done about it. With the basketball program, once a shiny example of Sampson County sports, they have found themselves on a 25 game skid that began in Dec. ‘23. Baseball is in even deeper hitting a 47 winless drought that extends all the way back to the pandemic of 2020. While football snapped their streak in the ‘23 season in Sept., they remained winless for 25 straight games prior that started back in 2019. This amounts to 97 losses and three wins for these programs spanning four years.

Counter to this, the ladies programs have been on the rise with a competitive volleyball, basketball, softball and soccer. Though they have had bad seasons and a few winless years, they haven’t stacked up the way the men’s sports have at Union. The girls seemed to have recovered from the pandemic while the boys have not.

Regarding this lopsided success rate, Bass answered and after taking a moment to reflect.

“I can’t say for sure. Honestly, I think a big part of it is our group girls have grown up together and have played since elementary school. It helps when you have a strong core group like that. I’m not saying there isn’t one for the boys, it’s just not as apparent.”

As time went on with the lack of success, school spirit has plummeted at the school, which is a vital part of an athletic programs success. The impact is undeniable when the roar of a crowd after a huge play immediately disrupts the mindset of the visiting team and the home team rallies ahead or the footstomp cadence when a crowd is trying to raise the spirits of their own squad. When the crowd starts filing out as their team is getting beatdown mercilessly or just seeing a solitary row on filled on the homefield for the game, it sucks the life out of the competition. When asked about it, he wholeheartedly agree.

“Oh yeah, definitely. It goes back to what I said about the girls sports. They care about Union and want to see Union succeed. I don’t know if that mindset is as strong in the male athletes. If you don’t have that true, ‘I want us to succeed as a group or as a school’ it’s harder to win that way.”

What is baffling, is how it devolved so quickly and has struggled to rebound. Just a year prior, they had notched wins from all of these programs, a total of 20 out of 49 contests, to where they stand today. When asked about how Union boys sports collapsed so catastrophically, Bass responded.

“That’s a good question. I’m kinda repeating myself but the girls made a pact that they were gonna stay together. I’m guessing that the males just didn’t have that. COVID had an affect but so did the girls. We seem to lose a lot of male athletes to other schools. Even if you have a group, if people are leaving regularly, it’s harder to keep that group together.”

Bass told the Independent that they have lost around 10 players this season alone. This creates a huge problem for a school of this size, given that most of the athletes play multiple sports. The unease of players committment to Union creates another hurdle for the Spartans to overcome and complicates the issue.

Nevertheless, Bass is determined to right the ship and focus on amping up the spirit but it is far too grand of a task for just one man. With that being said, he had an answer when asked about how to remedy the situation that has darkened the Union halls for a long time. He sat up in his chair and with confidence he answered.

“This is an easy one for me, I think it all comes down to who your coaches are, not just for athletes but everyone in the building. For example Coach (Mark) Oates, we hired him to be the football coach obviously, but he’s also the P.E. (Physical Education) teacher and he’s very visible in the school and all the kids know him. Coach (Jermaine) McNeil is another one. He doesn’t work here but he’s very visible and has a good attitude and always here right before school gets out.”

Having good coaches isn’t enough, however, he noted, there has to be more than just sports IQ but also a willingness to integrate into the school and cultivate the spirit within, whenever and wherever you can.

“The kids don’t want to come out with a coach that doesn’t care or is grumpy. Part of their job and mine, is to create an environment where kids want to participate and want to have some buy in to it. I think having the right people in the right places is majorly important to create that culture.”

Bass is working diligently to teardown the dam of defeat to allow a rush of success to flow through the halls of Union. The baseball program has a new coach in the works who will be starting workouts soon to help get a step ahead of the new season and make improvements. Mark Oates helped pull the Spartans from the depths with their first set of wins since 2019 and, despite the record, the basketball team has showed signs of life with some new tricks on the court.

Repairing the spirit of Union and turning around struggling programs is no overnight task and, unless they immediately start dominating, it will take time. He explained how the spirit requires an “all hands on deck” approach that starts at the top with adminstration.

“It’s hard, but if you provide that environment that kids want to be apart of, athletes or not. You wanna have the best staff possible, because kids pay attention to stuff like that. If you have people who are just there, they’re gonna notice that. Whether the adults do it intentionally or not, in a way they are paticipating in that spirit not being very high, because they are not providing the spirit either.”

Bass acknowledged the challenge at hand, noting that some students just don’t care either way. He didn’t shy away from answering what could be done on his end to help nurse back to the health the broken Spartan pride.

“I’m sure there’s not just one thing that will fix the morale. My goal this season, no matter where I am at, be the best version of me and show more positivity and that goes with everything. Hopefully, the more good I put out, the more good coaches put out and the more good the staff put out, the more good will get back. It doesn’t cost money and it’s something we can all do.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SportsSampson or the Sampson Independent Facebook page