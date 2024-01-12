Rosewood pummeled on hardwood by Lady Raiders, 33-19

The Midway Lady Raiders returned to the hardwood on Wednesday night, hosting Rosewood in non-conference basketball action. Midway was riding a nice little win streak into Wednesday’s contest and was looking to build onto it before kicking off conference play on Friday. In the end, the Lady Raiders comfortably secured the victory, winning 33-19.

Neither steam was exactly off and running out of the gate as turnovers and missed shots marred their chances. At the 6:04 mark of the first quarter, a timeout was called on the court as the seams were looking for an answer. Rosewood finally put points on the board at the 4:30 mark while the Lady Raiders were still scoreless at the halfway point. Kyleigh Stonerock finally got Midway on the board shortly thereafter and Peyton Herring tied the game up at 4-4. That’s where things sat for a while as both offenses continued to struggle. With under 20 seconds left in the first quarter, Morgan Williams hit a three-point play for the Lady Raiders, who led 7-4 at the end of the first period.

The start of the second quarter was a carbon copy of the first. The teams weren’t generating any offense and the score remained the same throughout the first three minutes. McKenzie Williams, though, hit a three-pointer from the right elbow and doubled the Midway lead to 10-4. Williams tallied one more basket under the goal for the Lady Raiders, making it 12-4, and that would be the halftime score as Midway pitched a shutout in the second quarter.

Herring and Stonerock got baskets for the Lady Raiders to kick off the second half, making it 16-4. The Lady Eagles finally struck again at the 4:40 mark, making it 16-6 and ending a long scoring drought. From there, though, the Raiders offense hit a quick spurt and they extended their lead. After a Kara Beth Benton three-pointer, the lead was 23-10 with 1:11 left in the quarter. Rosewood tacked on a basket late in the period and at the end of the third quarter, Midway led 23-12.

The offenses were active at the beginning of the fourth quarter but it was the Lady Raiders that held the advantage. Herring and McKenzie Williams hit a pair of three-pointers for Midway and Morgan Williams hit a pair of free throws to make it 31-16. With 3:19 left in the game, the Lady Raiders signaled for timeout, leading 31-19. From there, McKenzie Williams added one final basket for Midway as the Lady Raiders celebrated a 33-19 victory.

Leading the effort for Midway was McKenzie Williams with eight points and Morgan Williams and Herring with seven points apiece. Benton added five points, Stonerock had four points, and Lindsey Royal had two points

The Lady Raiders, now 7-4 overall, were slated to be back in action Friday night however due to imminent inclement weather they postponed the game to next week, Tuesday Jan. 16.

