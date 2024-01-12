Lady Spartans triumph over Lady Horses for first time in nearly a decade in barnburner, 49-47

It was a loud crowd out at the Clinton court on Wednesday evening as they hosted the Union Spartans for a game on the hardwood. The Lady Horses reign of dominance over the Spartans was ended in a hard nosed game where the players left it out on the court. Union took the win by a hair, 49-47.

From the gate, it was action packed with both sides with each taking digs at one another as they fought fearlessly for the dub. Clinton’s Ciara Stuart and Ava Williford each dropped a three pointer in their rout to try and put the fiery Spartans down. Janiya Mosley led the way in the first for the Lady Horses sinking three buckets. Conversely, Spartan’s star Ariyona Spearman put Union on her back and drained two long snipes for three and tacked on four points, two of those from the free throw line, the spot where the final score would be decided later on. Centavia McKoy would add three as well from beyond the perimeter.

The tempo was high as Union was aiming to avenge their loss against them last week, Clinton held a one point lead going into the second, 15-14.

It was here that Union went on a tear as the Lady Horses seemingly had lost all momentum during the small break. It was Spartan Zadariyah Faison’s turn for the scoring as she rained down buckets at on Clinton. There was no stopping the onslaught as Clinton did everything in their power slow it down. The home team struggled to get any offense going and they were outscored 12-2, leading to a solemn halftime break, as they filed off the court. Union had turned the tides and were holding a stout lead walking into the locker room, 26-17.

The break was needed for the Clinton crew as they came out with a fire in their gullet. The game became more competitive than the previous period, with the Lady Horses tightening up their play. Union was hard pressed to make the same headway they had but kept up the pressure. Stuart and Williford made buckets from afar to add six in an attempt to pay off that deficit they found themselves in, while the Lady Spartans couldn’t must much from the charity line where most of their nine points in the quarter came from. Clinton made a dent in their debt but still trailed as the round came to a close, but they were in striking distance of recapturing the lead, 35-31.

The game reached the climax late in the fourth as both teams demonstrated the hustle mentality that has been a common theme in this basketball season. Non-stop action as the squads battled it out for possession and in the paint as they drove fiercely looking for points. DaNiyah Coxum would sink a three during the heated contest on the court, as the game carried on there were mistakes from both parties but this was overshadowed by the passionate play on display on the Clinton court. The Lady Horses had brought the deficit to a solitary point from the charity line from Stuart with less than a minute remaining in the game, 47-46.

Union breathed a sigh of relief after a quick steal led to a breakaway where the layup was missed, preserving the Spartans lead. In an attempt to regain the lead, Clinton went to the fouls and forced Union earn each point at the free throw line. Controversy ensued after the Spartan player shot early despite a fouled out Clinton player remaining on the court, resulting in her getting to start her shots over. This caused an uproar from the stands as the home crowd booed the call, with poise they made the shot, to put the score at, 48-46.

Stuart would be fouled shortly after as precious seconds were bleeding away. She’d add one of the the two points to keep it razor thin as the Lady Horses tried to overcome the Spartans. Spearman would be fouled, putting Clinton on edge as the sharpshooter approached the line, she’d swish one putting an immense amount of pressure on the the Lady Horses. With ten seconds on the clock, the home team set up for the throw in. They put the ball in play with Spearman lurking nearby, in an attempt to push the play down court, she leapt up and stole the pass, draining seconds off the clock. With too little time on the clock, Clinton couldn’t recover.

The buzzer sounded and the Union crowd jumped from their seats and cheered the victory in this heart stopping contest of proud players who fought valiantly, laying it all out on the hardwood. The Lady Spartans won the game, 49-47.

