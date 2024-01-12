Wesley Tew gets two of his 11 points. He was Midway’s leading scorer.

Aubrey Williams gets up for two of her game high 14 points.

The Midway Middle Raiders invaded the Hobbton Middle Wildcats’ lair Thursday and went home with a split decision. The Lady Raiders dominated the Lady Wildcats getting a 39-5 win while the Wildcats took down the Middle Raiders, 35-27.

Girls

Midway scored 14 points against two points for the Lady Wildcats in the first quarter. They continued to dominate 12 more points in the second quarter while the Wildcats got a three pointer by Amelia Dial for a 26-5 margin.

They extended the lead to 39-5 in the third quarter. With the clock running for the last few minutes of the third quarter and all of the fourth quarter neither team scored in the final frame.

For the Lady Raiders, Aubrey Williams led the scoring with 14 points. Katelyn Vann followed with six points. Skylar McLemore and Cate Williams had four points each, Jocelyn Williams, Bailey Jackson, Kaylee Clark and Caroline Holland had two points each and Damyia Armstrong had three.

Dial had three points for the Wildcats and Ryan Cramer had two points.

“Our plan today was to have five groups to go in with one ball handler each time,” commented Midway coach Selena Joseph. “We wanted to try to keep it even throughout the game and I felt like that was what we did. The girls played pretty good defense with some fouling. We wanted to play good defense without fouling and keep the other team from scoring. I think that’s what we did.”

Boys

In a fierce battle, the Wildcats boys got a 35-27 win over the Raiders. They jumped out to a four point lead before the Raiders scored. The first quarter ended with an 8-4 Wildcat margin.

The second quarter saw the Wildcats pick up 10 points while the Raider got seven for an 18-11 lead. During that quarter, the Wildcats hit a 6-0 run for a 16-9 game. Richard Simpson finished the quarter hitting the basket as the buzzer sounded for the half.

In the third quarter, the Raiders picked up some steam. With four minutes left in the third quarter, they briefly got the lead at 19-18 before the Wildcats turned up the heat taking a 27-21 lead at the end of the quarter. In the final frame, the Raiders got close on the score but just couldn’t maintain the momentum.

Simpson led the scoring with 21 points and Adonis Burns finished with six points.

For the Raiders, Wesley Tew had 11 points and Cameron Register had eight points.

Hobbton Middle will make another appearance on the hardwood on Monday, Jan 22 at Union Middle. The Middle Raiders will host the Middle Spartans of Union on Thursday Jan. 18

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page