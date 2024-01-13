Mintz extends streak with dominant performance over Columbus Christian, 59-17

Out on the outskirts of Roseboro, the packed tiny gymnasium at Mintz Christian saw the Lions host the Christian Columbus Pacers for action on the court. It was a lopsided affair as the visitors were trounced on the hardwood by the more disciplined and skilled competitors, 59-17.

In the beginning of the game, both sides took some time to warm up to one another’s style, which wouldn’t last long as the Lions quickly roared ahead. Brayden Autry broke out quickly, weaving and dribbling past opposing players with two uncontested layups and a midrange jumper, leading the team in scoring. The Pacers looked lost as the Lions quick passing and sync ups had their heads spinning. By the end of the first, Mintz had comfortable lead, holding an nine point advantage, 14-5.

The second quarter was no better for the Pacers as Mintz continued to quash the competition on the court. The starters were swapping out for the youth to take to the court given the apparent thrashing. Columbus had fully collapsed in this round with an anemic output on the offense with Mintz only just starting to spoil up. The second team of the Lions had cycled in to add some reps, building upon on the future of the program. The Pacers were held to the charity line where their four points of the quarter were made, Mintz had torched ahead by halftime with the game well in hand, 28-9.

Coming out of the break, the Lions engine was redlining and their enormous lead grew exponentially. In this quarter, they’d almost double their score from the first two rounds. Cayden Brewington defended the paint exceptionally, leaping up for a multitude of defensive rebounds, robbing the Pacers of second chances. Zach Honeycutt, after a relatively quiet half, he opened up and pulled the Lions further ahead with pinpoint shooting along physical drives to the basket, netting 10 points of the 23 points of the round. Mintz had built an insurmountable lead by the end of the quarter, 51-14.

In the final quarter, the mercy clock was activated within a minute as the Lions quickly went for the killshot. From here, the Mintz team stepped aside to let the younger players onto the court, seeing the outcome was well in hand. The play remained semi-competitive and more nonchalant with the game out of reach. The round came and went in a blink and Mintz walked away the clear victors, 59-17.

The Mintz Lions are riding a six game winning streak and remaining undefeated with this handed win, as they sit at 6-0. Coach Tommy Honeycutt was elated with their performance and humility that evening, he spoke at length regarding the team and the outlook of the program.

“I know that we have the potential to run the table and go undefeated. The players showed that last night and they the desire to get the job finished. I am so proud of the total team effort. My starters relinquished the entire fourth quarter to give the younger boys a chance to feel a big part of a game when it means something. The leadership of makes me so proud to be their coach. We will not be satisfied without winning the regular season championship first and foremost. I am excited abhout how much respect they give this old man.”

