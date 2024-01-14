Wildcats drop a pair against Harnett Central

Hobbton took a pair of losses to the Harnett Central Trojans on Thursday night. The Lady Cats took a beating from the opposition to fall 49-11 while the boys had better luck but still fell, 44-38. Both Hobbton squads are riding lengthy skids as the season has unfolded.

Girls

Harnett had a 15-0 lead after first quarter. By halftime they had extended that lead to 24-2. In the third quarter Miley McLamb got a couple of three pointers; however, the Wildcats finished the quarter down 43-8.

In the fourth quarter, Harnett eased up on the scoring gettin six points. The Wildcats got three more before the game closed out for the 49-11 loss, extending their skid to eight while still looking for their first win of the year.

Mily McLamb was the Wildcats leading scorer with eight points, Gracie Barefoot had two and Lily Bowden had one.

Boys

In the nightcap, the Wildcat boys kept things pretty through the first quarter finishing it out, 6-5, trailing by a point. Harnett hit a 10 point run to take a 16-8 lead to the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats found some traction and had cut the lead to a point game with 3:20 left in the third. They went up 22-20 as time dwindled away in the round. From there, the score was tied at 22 and 24 a piece. They kept pushing and claimed the lead at 26-25 to close out the third. In the fourth quarter, they were outscored by the Trojans 19 to 12 points, taking their seventh consecutive loss along the way, 44-38.

Dai’vian Murrell led the Wildcats with 15 points, including back to back three pointers in the third quarter. Garrett Britt and Nashon Kilkenny had nine points each. Ashawd Wynn had three and Alex Devone had two.

“We came out and played hard,” said Hobbton coach Aydan Tart. “That’s all I can really ask for. It’s good to have Garrett Britt back in the rotation, he’s a game changer. (Britt broke his thumb at the end of football season and was released to play). They are a good team and we look forward to conference play and, hopefully, we can take these tough games that we have been playing on into the conference.”

The Wildcats start conference play Tuesday night hosting Rosewood.

