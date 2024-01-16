Crusaders run out of steam in physical contest on hardwood in late game, 66-60

Out at Terry Sanford High, the Harrells Crusaders were in the midst of tournament play featuring a slew of higher classification of schools. The Crusaders had been held their own against the bigger, Golden Bulls of E.E. Smith, in an intense game but fell short in the late game, 66-60.

After a quick jump to seven points with Smith holding a two point advantage, 5-3, the game took off with the tempo redlining as the teams had found their rhythm. The Crusaders ran into some trouble as they had been caught napping and the Bulls were able to stifle the high production team, quickly pulling ahead after an arduous battle in the early goings, 9-3. Harrells finally was able to break after Smith ran ahead 13-5. DaShaun McKoy would play a big part in the game, beginning with the steal that thwarted the Bulls advance and caught them flat-footed.

They would rally behind Zicareian McNeil and Antonio McKoy who weren’t gonna be stop in the paint or the perimeter. McNeil’s shiftiness and creative drives opened the door and split the defense. McKoy, using his size and reach, powered into the paint and put up some tough to defend layups and a momentum shifting dunk, that prompted a timeout by Smith as they tried to gather their bearings from the rapid fire offense of Harrells. They led by just three after the rally, 13-10.

Harrells was waking up and the squad was roaring, and the ‘at will’ scoring was shut down. Shortly after the Golden Bulls throw in, D. McKoy made a leaping steal to get the ball back. He went for the layup, missed but he made it up with the contested rebound for the putback, making it a one score game, 13-12. Another successful run followed and Mckoy took another second chance opportunity and converted for a Harrells lead, 14-13.

The scoring became sparse in the final two minutes from the physical play on the court that kept the paint and perimeter heavily contested. Harrells held a one point lead, 18-17, at the end of the first.

It wouldn’t take long for the scoring to kick off once again as the Golden Bulls came charging in at the buzzer. Harrells was caught flat-footed and the Bulls swished a snipe from beyond the perimeter to recapture the lead. The Crusaders reloaded and a flurry of quick transitions by McNeil and A. McKoy, rapidly put them ahead. The 11-point rally was capped off at the charity line by BJ Bennett.

A lull in action followed as the Golden Bulls tried to shake off the acute assault they had just received. Slowly, E.E. Smith began to rumble and climb back into contention. D. McKoy would swish a three as time was running out in the first half, but the Bulls were able to close the gap back to two after they had found some flexibility in the firm defense of Harrells. At the break, the Crusaders were holding on as their lead had dwindled as quickly as it grew, 32-30.

After the break, the teams were hardened by the intense battle in the first half. The intial four minutes in the third were summed up by intense physical. The energy could be felt with the beats on the chest after every contested drive, points were few and far between during this part of the game and in those minutes the scored had been tied up twice at 38 and 40 all.

The physical play turned into fouls as time continued and E.E. Smith broke the tie at the free throw line. On the second shot, the ball ricocheted off the rim and was rebounded by a Golden Bull. As he leapt up for the second chance two, D. McKoy saved the Crusaders from a bigger deficit with a resounding block, only reinforcing their defensive resolve. Following this stand, however, Harrells’ wall began to crack and the Golden Bulls continued tough drives were paying off as they leapt ahead by five.

The third came and went with Harrells trailing after some tough sledding, yet they were still within striking distance but the battle was wearing on them, 45-42.

In the final frame, the Crusaders were haunted by a series of misfires as the Golden Bulls started to steam forward. Nothing seemed to drop for Harrells, from threes to midrange jumpers to layups, the ball either spun out or bounced out while E.E. Smith had found their sweet spot. They forced the issue and continued to add on to their score.

The passing lanes opened up and the Crusaders opened up the throttle as time drained off the clock and the transition game became hotly contested. Harrells was only able to add a few on with E.E. Smith sewing up the hole in the middle. They tried to shunt their advance but even stopping the play at midcourt on throw ins, the Bulls stubbornly pressed forward. The Crusaders gave up more and were trailing by five at this point, 51-46. E.E. was finding the basket with more ease as Harrells struggled to get back into sync.

Misfortune befell Harrells as their lead scorer, Antonio McKoy fouled out with three minutes left in the game and their deficit grew to six, 53-47. The collapse was becoming apparent as the Bulls closed up the passing lanes that Harrells exploited earlier, leaving little room to maneuver and take chances. The Crusaders tried to resort to the long game and take more shots near the perimeter but the Golden Bulls were holding their zones tightly, preventing any opportunities they may have had.

With two minutes left in the game, the Crusaders were aiming to make a comeback with Hall calling timeout when they were trailing by 10, 59-49, after McKoy made his free throw. Following the short break, the Crusaders showed a spark as McKoy with lightning relfexes snatched a pass at the Bulls throw and converting for two, bringing it to 59-51, but E.E. responded in kind making it 63-51. Undeterred, the Crusaders pulled out some points to close the gap from Jonathan Fillyaw and D. McKoy to bring them within six, 63-57. McNeil would foul out with less than two minutes remaining, but Harrells fought to the the bitter end, bringing it to just a four point game, 63-59, from a layup by BJ Bennett.

The Crusaders couldn’t recover and would fall to the Bulls, 66-60.

Harrells now sits at 12-9 and will be returning to the court on Thursday after their quick turnaround where they face their rivals and current conference leaders, the Fayetteville Academy Eagles (18-4), Tuesday Jan. 16. They will face the Southeastern Christian Warriors (9-2) on the road Thursday, Jan. 18.

