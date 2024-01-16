Head coach Aydan Tart speaks on revitalizing Wildcat spirit

On Friday, while the weather was taking another nasty turn, the Hobbton Wildcats were in the gym working hard to get back into the swing of things. Their season has been rough since the beginning and hasn’t improved much as the year progresses. Aydan Tart, head coach of the Wildcats, sat down and spoke about the struggles this season has brought and what they aim to do to bring them back into a competitive spirit.

Tart sits down in the library holding his son, Theodore, for the quick interview. Hobbton was only allotted one hour of practice and he was eager to get back onto the court to work with his team. After some time seeing how their season has unfolded, Tart is working on bringing the energy back to his team after the tough opposition.

“I knew at the beginning of the year, we were gonna have to take a different path. We have a young team and guys that haven’t played together. We haven’t played any bad teams either, so far, we’ve played a tough non-conference schedule. I don’t think we’ve just been outplayed for four quarters. After last night’s game, I feel really good about our future and going into conference play.”

The game he’s referencing is their home match against the Harnett Central Trojans. Outpaced in the first half, trailing by eight going into the break, the Wildcats exploded in the third and seemingly got into a rhythm. They would fall by six in the game, 44-38. Tart informed the Independent that getting one of their players back, Garret Britt, helped get them back into form. Along with that, players stepping off the bench and performing at a high level aided the Wildcats to bring the heat to the Trojans that Thursday, elevating Tart’s outlook on the remainder of the year.

The Wildcats had been reignited since the winter break and after the Christmas tournament they had a moment where they realized they needed to bring the energy back to their court and focus on the basics of the game. This prompted a shift in their mentality and play that produced the results of that game against Harnett. Hobbton has youth and spirit on their side and Tart described how that game was different and what he saw on the court that evening.

“We got Garret Britt back, that was his first game back after hurting hand. Then we had some players come off the bench, that were really helpful. Last week and this week’s practices have been pretty good, like we are starting to click better and fire on all cylinders. We’ve just been playing together better and moving the ball better. After the Christmas tournament, we had one of those moments, where we went back to the basics and try to bring more energy. Last season, it was all about bring the energy, I was hoping I wouldn’t have to preach it, but this year, I realized that I needed to preach it again and try to generate it.”

How does one coach “energy?” Tart laughed when asked if he was out doing layups to help bring the energy, he responded with how he tries to instill the spirit.

“Lead by example. I’m always working to have more energy than everyone, including the opposing coaches. Trying to keep up the tempo at practice, very little down time and encouragement from all the players. The practices vary on what is coming up. If we’ve got a game next day, we’ll go a little bit lighter and have a controlled scrimmage. If we’ve got a break, we’ll do a little more, little more contact and aggression, and learn not to rely on the refs. Tonight we’ll be working on our strategy against Rosewood.”

The Wildcats are trying to keep the steam rolling and are looking to take that energy from a season that hasn’t gone their way, harness and channel it into the remainder of the season. Tart has already pointed out that the practices are going a lot better with more enthusiasm and energy, translating into better play on the court. He had this to say on going into conference play with this mantra.

“I don’t think I’d be a good coach if I told you the games we’re gonna lose or win. After every game, I always tell them we can win out.” He stops to point out the back room of the library where they meet up after the games. “You’ll see 12-10 on the board because if we win out, that will be our record going into the playoffs. We’re still very hopeful, if we do like we’re supposed to and play like we’re supposed, we can win every game.”

Hobbton begins conference play as they take on the Rosewood Eagles (6-7) to kick off the week on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The following day they will take to the road and face the Spring Creek Gators (5-6), both games are set to being at 7:30 p.m.

