Leopards take first conference loss; Union scores back to back wins, 42-38

It came down to the wire in Tuesday’s contest between two vicious Sampson County rivals, Union and Lakewood. The Lady Leopards showed up and went hard on the court, fighting fiercely against the Lady Spartans, but fell in the final minutes with Union escaping with the win, 42-38.

It was a tough first quarter as the teams went after each other at the start of the buzzer. The Lady Leopards were ripping down rebounds on both sides of the ball, forcing Union to stiffen up in the paint. The Lady Spartans resorted to the long game and found a modicum of success but were unable to get ahead with Lakewood policing the paint. Lakewood held the lead exiting the first by a small margin, 11-9.

The second started in a high tempo way with both teams fighting for the few points that each defefense would allow. As the quarter wore on with only one point scored at the charity stripe, the teams started to find their rhythm with Zadariyah Faison of Union, striking first. She would take advantage of a rebound from a missed shot and race to the perimeter line for space. She sent up a rainbow that bounced throught the basket for three as Union took the lead, 12-11.

From here, the scoring came to a crawl as the teams try to feel each other out defensively. Both teams struggled to produce any offense but were adamant on keeping each other out. Lakewood’s rebound game would pay off as they got the first step and sunk a fastbreak layup to recapture the lead, 13-12 with less than 4 min. left.

After another round of no scoring with both teams still staggering on the court, trying to find some points, Spartan Hailey King would find an opening and nail a three, giving Union the lead again at 15-13, at 2:50 mark in second. Ariyona Spearman put her body on the line and took back to back charges to try and get Union the ball so they could grow their lead. Both penalties were for nothing though as they failed to score on the gifted possessions and Lakewood’s Honestee Williams made them pay with a clutch snipe for three, 16-15. They woud add another two points to the board with just a few seconds left before the break. Union couldn’t respond and Lakewood went into halftime holding a three point lead in this high charged contest, 18-15.

Spearman led the charge after the break as the teams continued their relentless battle on the court. She came out with a fire in her gut, sinking two threes, out pacing the Leopards single handedly 3 to 1, and putting Union ahead 21-20. Her short-lived but impactful rally ended with another snipe for three, furthering their advance, 24-20.

Lakewood had seen enough and battled back into it with a smooth set piece, assembled by Williams to Kimora Corbett. After the transition, Williams found Corbett under the basket and bounced the ball to the undetected Corbett who gracefully converted for two on the layup to keep it close, 24-22. This prompted a Leopard assault that erased the Union lead and tie it up at 24 all from Lakewood’s strong paint game. Union would retake the lead with less than two and a half minutes remaining, 26-24.

After a short lull with an anemic amount of scoring, Karizma Freeman swished a clutch three pointer to tie up the game again at 28 all. Shortly after, Williams came barreling in from mid court and penetrated the paint with a powerful run and drive by, snapping the tie, 30-28. Corbett was playing ferociously in the paint, keeping Union from getting any second chance shots or change in possession, stifling them offensively and defensively for a chunk of the third quarter. Lakewood held the lead leaving, despite the offensive frustrations, 30-28.

Lashaunta Joyner adds two more after a quick Lakewood strike as they padded their lead, 34-28 to Jumpstart their run in the fourth. Union had managed to fight through the lane that Corbett had been guarding relentlessly as they fought for every shot, 36-33.

Union kept up the pressure and the Lady Leopards bent a little, just enough for the Lady Spartans were able to back in it and recapture the lead. Spearman would break through the Lakewood defense and go coast to coast for the layup, 37-36. Honestee Williams responded with a midrange jumpshot to take it back, 38-37 with a minute left in the game.

Lakewood held on for as long as they could and were keeping the marauding Spartans from scoring for a spell. However, Spearman would make a game changing play with a huge stealthat shook the Leopards. In a desperate attempt to thwart the shot, they’d foul her giving her a chance at free points. Stoically, she’d nail them both free throws for Union to capture lead with time dwindling away, 39-38. Lakewood would flounder in the final moments of the game, essentially giving up possession on all three of their final throw ins which resulted in more trips to the charity line. Faison and Spearman would score enough at the line to put the game out of reach with just a few ticks left on the clock.

Union escaped the Leopards bite to open up conference play in a heated rivalry game, 42-38. Union (9-3) scores back to back wins before they head to Rosewood High to face the Eagles (4-11).

Lakewood (3-6) will be at home for their next contest where they will face the North Duplin Rebels (8-5), looking to get a string of wins as they enter their second conference game.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page