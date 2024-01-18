Golden Tornadoes strike down Midway in heated contest, 69-52

A thrilling matchup was expected in the late game between Midway and Fairmont on Tuesday night as both teams came in with mirroring 2-loss resumes. For most of the game it was neck and neck, until the Golden Tornadoes hit a blistering-hot streak in the contest and pulled away by a decent margin for a 69-52 victory, ending the Raiders six game streak.

The pace of the game was lightning fast out of the gate as the teams worked to enforce the tempo. Midway got the first bucket of the game to take a 2-0 lead but back-to-back buckets from Fairmont made it 4-2. A bucket by Kemari McNeil then made it 4-4 as the battle was fierce early. The Golden Tornadoes built an 8-4 lead but Travis Gist hit a three-ball to slice into the margin. After a Fairmont player was hit with a technical for hanging on the rim, Gist flushed a pair of free throws to give the Raiders the lead back at 9-8. The game continued to move at a blistering speed and at the end of the first quarter the Golden Tornadoes led 17-15.

Fairmont continued their little flurry of offense at the start of the second quarter, building a lead of 21-15 before McNeil finally got Midway on the board again with a jumper in the lane, making it 21-17. Some sloppy basketball set in, neither team scoring, and as a result there was a timeout on the court with 5:40 left in the first half. Out of the break, the Raiders fought back and a layup in the lane by Wyatt Herring put Midway back on top at 22-21. Fairmont, though, hit a run and began to gain separation. They hit a 9-0 run before free throws from McNeil ended the Golden Tornadoes run to make it 30-24. Right before the break, Fairmont’s Landon Cummings, who was hit with the technical earlier in the game, was hit with another one after he threw the ball into the chest of Midway’s Tripp Westbrook. Gist went 1-for-2 on the free throws, producing a halftime score of 30-25. For Cummings, he was disqualified for the second half because of the two technical fouls.

Out of the break, Midway came out red-hot and began to chip into the small advantage. After getting the game tied up at 32-32, the Golden Tornadoes countered with a pair of baskets to get the advantage back up to four points at 36-32. The Raiders answered, though, and tied the game right back up. After Fairmont reclaimed a 38-36 lead, the Golden Tornadoes were hit with their third technical of the night, this time for a mouthy player after Fairmont was hit with a charge. With free throws and possession, Midway reclaimed the 40-38 lead with 3:27 left in the third quarter. The Raiders had a small letdown at the end of the end of the third quarter as Fairmont hit a quick little streak to tie the game up at 44-44 headed to the final quarter.

The teams exchanged baskets in the early going of the fourth quarter to make it 46-46, but things stalled there for a while. The Golden Tornadoes had a multitude of opportunities on the offensive glass, but they couldn’t convert. Free throws were also a struggle for the visitors, but on the other end, Midway wasn’t having any better luck. The defenses were giving everything they had as the score was 48-48 at the 4:00 mark. The Golden Tornadoes, though, connected on a three-pointer at the 3:57 mark to retake the lead at 51-48. A high-contact game down the stretch favored Fairmont as they were able to initiate physical plays to generate turnovers. As a result, they hit an 8-0 run to lead 56-48 with 2:23 to go. They then made it 58-48 and with 2:04 left, signaled for timeout as the game was entering the final stretch. What had been a competitive game was blown wide-open as a heavy full-court press yielded all kinds of trouble for the Raiders and quick buckets for the Golden Tornadoes. When the final horn sounded, Fairmont had escaped with the 69-52 victory.

Scorers for Midway were Gist with 20 points followed by McNeill with 16 points. Westbrook, Jacob Holland, Wyatt Herring, and Anthony Graham all had four points apiece.

Midway, now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in conference play, returns home on Friday night for a date with West Bladen, another game highly believed to be a tough one.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page