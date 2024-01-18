Golden Tornadoes whisk away with victory, 55-25

The Midway Lady Raiders kicked off conference play on Tuesday night, hosting Fairmont up in Spivey’s Corner. The Lady Golden Tornadoes, who entered the contest enjoying a successful start to their season at 12-2, were looking to put an end to Midway’s recent hot-streak. That’s precisely what Fairmont did as the Lady Tornadoes pummeled the Lady Raiders, 55-25.

After winning the opening jump, Fairmont attacked the basket right away and secured an opening basket in the lane. They then got a quick turnover and layup, making it 4-0. After a pair of free throws, the Lady Tornadoes led 6-0. With a stingy defense that wasn’t giving the Lady Raiders much of an opportunity, they quickly doubled that score, leading 12-0 with possession at the 6:00 mark. Morgan Williams finally got Midway on the board with a jumper in the lane and hit another one moments later to make it 12-4. With 3:47 on the clock, the Lady Raiders whistled for timeout, trailing 15-4. At the end of the first quarter, Fairmont led 20-6.

Outside of a pair of three-pointers to kick off the second quarter, there wasn’t a ton of offense. The Lady Tornadoes did snag a couple more layups as time went on, prompting Midway to spend another timeout trailing 27-9 with 3:25 left in the half. Again, the offenses went cold and at the break, Fairmont led 30-14.

Out of the break, Midway threw the ball away, much resembling their level of play in the first half. On the other end, the Lady Tornadoes got a quick basket and the Lady Raiders turned the ball over a second time. 16 consecutive points for Fairmont was the product throughout the start of the third quarter, prompting a Midway timeout at the 4:19 mark and a score of 46-14. The Lady Raiders managed to avoid being shut out in the third period, getting a couple late baskets to trail 51-19 headed to the fourth quarter.

The game was well in-hand for Fairmont when the fourth quarter started. At this point, the final question left unresolved was what would be the final margin. On a couple of occasions, the Lady Tornadoes made a run at the mercy-rule threshold of a 40-point lead, but they could never quite hit that tally. Instead, as time melted away, Fairmont opted to work some clock and put the game away for good. When the final horn sounded, they marched away with the victory, winning 55-25.

Leading scorers for Midway were Morgan Williams and Peyton Herring with seven points apiece followed by McKenzie Williams with six points. Ella Clark had three points and Kyleigh Stonerock had two points.

With the loss, Midway is now 7-5 overall and 0-1 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They were slated to be back on the court on Friday, hosting West Bladen.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page