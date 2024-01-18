Leopards dominant court, delivering Spartans their 12th consecutive loss, 70-49

Dashaun Carr, all smiles, toward end of game as he goes up for the layup.

In a heated contest, the Spartans had scored the most they had all season, in a heated rivalry game hosting the Leopards of Lakewood. The vistors reigned supreme outpacing Union in the end, with Lakewood taking this one handedly, 70-49.

Lakewood started off the scoring with a three pointer from Kristofer Robinson to open things up. On the throw in Dashaun Carr made a slick steal and took it in for a quick layup in traffic. The Spartans struggled to shake off the rapid five point rally. Lakewood was caught flat footed as Union fought back showing a different attitude and playstyle not seen in other contests. Their ignited passion was shown with a lack of hesistance and a play to the whistle mindset.

The Leopards however were able to maintain a lead from the get go as their lack offense held them back as the skill visitor played organized with precision and stringent formations in the paint. At the end of the first, Lakewood would hold a nine point lead, 18-9.

Entering the second, the Leopards fought hard against the Spartans but found themselves challenged by Union on the court. Lakewood’s organzied formations were throw off with Union’s unorthodox play that was seemingly in sync, along with more moxie. The contest remained competitive and Lakewood’s fundamentally sound squad made the scoring look easy for a spell.

Despite their new found energy, the Leopards had no qualms squashing their hopes as they continued to pummel them on the court. Robinson reminded them with a huge dunk, solidifying their spot midway through the quarter. This cataclysmic slam, sent waves through the gymnasium, silencing the home crowd while exciting the Lakewood side as stomped on the bleachers to add to the decibels.

The game continued in this fashion, as these rivals battled it out fiercely. Leopards Cameron Williams and Carr continued to be menaces, bullying anyone trying to stop them in the paint. While Union’s Ayden Wrampe was playing more aggressively as well in the lane, disrupting a few opportunities for Lakewood.

The Spartans continued to fight back and Mikail Mcneil would drain two three pointers, but the Leopards were laying in wait. After this Union would add one more point to cap off the second, with this being the pinnacle of the Spartan’s offense in the game. At the break, the Leopards held a comfortable lead after some rough play, 42-25.

The scoring came to a lull with only eight scored, split between both teams in the early goings of the second half. The rally kicked off as the Leopards began to tear apart the Spartan squad. Robinson would break free and again crash the basket, trying to tear off the rim with a powerful dunk. Union was collapsing and the Leopards had established their dominance in the third as they continued to punish the Spartans. The quarter came to an end after Lakewood completed another high scoring round, outdoing the Spartans 20 to 11, to walk into the fourth with a huge margin, 62-36.

In the fourth, Lakewood began cycling in their second stringers and Union was still fighting back. They’d close the gap but the damage had been done, the crowd had been roaring in praise for the teams as the Spartans had shown more fight than they had in a while and Lakewood played lights out on the hardwood, in a dazzling display. The Leopards took the win in a convincingly, 70-49.

Lakewood (4-5) ended their three game skid with the win on Tuesday and will be looking to keep the train rolling when they host the North Duplin Rebels (4-9) at home, in conference play.

Union (0-12) is still riding on their skid as they fall for a twelfth time, the Spartans will be on the road again to cap off the week where they will face the Rosewood Eagles (7-7).

JV

Showing a lot of moxie as these two squads grow and become a thorn in each other’s side. The Junior Leopard arrived at Union to face the Spartans for a heated contest between the futures of their respective programs. It was a hard fought four quarters on the hardwood where these players were putting it out on the court.

Union took the lead and never looked back as Lakewood battled valiantly. This wasn’t enough, however, and the Spartans would take the win over Lakewood, 59-47.

