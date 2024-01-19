James Kenan dominates at home; Tigers maul Horses 54-29

Clinton traveled out to James Kenan to compete against the Tigers on the hardwood. Missing two of their starters that evening, the Dark Horses fell to the Tigers taking a beating from them and shutting down their spirits, 54-29.

The Dark Horses came out swinging, with Gregory Coxum and Walker Spell hitting a three pointer and a layup, respectively. The Tiger were able to keep it close and scored two then they found themselves at the charity line for two shots, they’d make both to make it a one point game. It was a highly competitive quarter as they exchanged points in a frenzied play on the court.

There were bodies hitting the floor as they recklessly took the paint in an attempt to pull away from each other on the board. Camden Davis made an incredible save to keep possession, saving the ball from going out of bounds. He’d rush back to the perimeter, wide open and sink a three thanks to some clever play by Clinton. The high tempo dance would continue until the buzzer with only a point separating the two, 11-10, with the Tigers leading.

It was a different team coming in the second as Clinton suddenly fell apart. The energy from the previous quarter was snuffed out with James Kenan bullying the Horses all on the court. Though they were able to keep them from completely running away with it at that moment, Clinton continued to struggle to generate any offense of their own. James Kenan would start to roll towards the end of the first half, leaving the Horses behind in a 11 to 2 scoring differential.

The Tigers had out rebounded Clinton, stifling them and converting on their second chance opportunities, to go into halftime with a comfortable lead, 22-12,

It was much the same in the third as the Dark Horses didn’t benefit much from the halftime break. Clinton couldn’t get out of their own way as multiple chances at scoring were squandered with lackluster shot choices and poor passing. Kenan had no problem holding the Horses in their own zone with them snatching reckless pass attempts by the visitors. The Tigers were able to silence Clinton while their fans were going wild as the home team was putting on a clinic on the court.

The Dark Horses continued to battle back despite the quivering roof from the jeers of the James Kenan fandom, but the momentum was overwhelming against them. They’d manage to add eight to the board but the Tigers nearly doubled the output, going into the fourth, 36-20.

In the final frame, Tk Raynor would swish a three in the early goings but it was immediately followed by more Tiger scoring. Their was some jawing midway through between the Horses and Kenan as frustrations mounted with their lack of offense and being bullied on the court.

“I wanna beat them by thirty.” A comment heard by one of the Tigers upon the throw in.

This caused some steam for the Horses as the battled back, trying to prevent them from achieving that goal at their expense. Pride was broken on the court but Clinton prevented it from being worse and shored up in the paint. They were still unable to generate the offense they normally can and were held to sub double digits for the third time of the evening. James Kenan walked away with the win, 54-29.

Coach James Farrior spoke afterwards and said this of their performance that evening.

“We didn’t have our two key starters who bring the energy. We’ve got to have the next man energy, we’ve got to have the same energy whether we’re missing players or not. We can’t play that way, we’ve got have the energy.”

The reserved frustration in his own tone implied the seriousness of his statement. Farrior and the Dark Horses are aiming to right the ship after dropping two in a row this week, when they face the Red Springs Red Devils (6-9) on Friday, tip off slated for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page