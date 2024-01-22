Raiders stifled in second half leading Knights to victory, 51-36

In the nightcap of Friday’s matchup between Midway and West Bladen, the Knights touted a 12-1 overall record as they took on the 9-3 Raiders. A tough game was expected for Midway and that fact held true. It was a tough night for the home team as the Raiders succumbed to the Knights, 56-31.

West Bladen took the opening possession and scored right away, getting a quick 2-0 lead. The Raiders, though, settled in for a long possession and got a layup in the lane from Anthony Graham to make it a 2-2 affair. The Midway defense also picked up and forced the Knights into consecutive turnovers. That didn’t last long, though, as West connected on a three-ball to go back ahead 5-2. Consecutive shots from Midway put the Raiders ahead briefly at 6-5 but another three and a basket in the lane put the Knights back in front at 10-6 to produce a Midway timeout. Neither team scored after the stoppage and the first quarter ended with the 10-6 margin.

A long Raiders possession kicked off the second quarter but it ended fruitlessly. On the other end, the Knights went a quick one-and-done and a pair of free throws from Tripp Westbrook finally saw the score change. The pace quickly picked up when the teams exchanged scores but the advantage leaned in West Bladen’s favor as they took a 17-10 lead, forcing Midway’s second timeout. Out of the break, Graham got a layup in the lane but it wasn’t enough as the Knights were raining down threes. With 3:11 to go before the half, West Bladen led 22-12. The Raiders worked their way back in but a three-pointer at the buzzer for the Knights dealt a big blow and the halftime margin was 28-19.

The offenses were stone-cold coming out of the break and it wasn’t until around the 4:00 mark before either team cracked the score board. It was Midway that did so, getting a free throw and a Graham layup in the lane to make it 28-21. After that, West Bladen had a quick surge and ran the advantage back to 34-22. From there, the Knights closed the quarter out on a 6-0 run and led 40-22 headed to the final quarter.

Both teams hit the thrusters out of the gate in the fourth quarter as a quick scoring spurt opened things up. The Knights, however, remained firmly in control, holding a 49-27 lead with 4:45 left. From there, they coasted to the 56-31 victory.

Top scorers for the Raiders were Kemari McNeil with 14 points followed by Graham with eight points. Travis Gist had four points, and Tanner Williams and Tripp Westbrook had two apiece. Jacob Holland rounded out the scoring with a made free throw.

Midway is now 9-4 overall and 0-2 in league play. They will play a couple of road games this week, first against Clinton on Tuesday, then against Red Springs on Friday.

