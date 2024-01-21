Wildcats take varsity, JV games; Undermanned Lady Wildcats defeated

Ashawd Wynn drives through the defense for two points. He led the boys with 18 points.

Amir Tate gets over the defense for two of his 19 points.

Zach Aman goes up against the defense for two points.

Graci Barefoot gets off two of her nine points.

The Hobbton Wildcats won two of their three games Friday night against Neuse Charter. The JV got a a 55-47 win. The varsity boys got the win, ending their skid, 58-45, and Lady Wildcats struggled, dressing only five athletes and going on to a 51-17 defeat.

Boys

The varsity boys jumped on Neuse Charter early and never looked back. They had a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter. The finished with a 19-6 advantage. Nearly six minutes of the first quarter had expired before Neuse Charter got a score. The score at that point was 11-3.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats scored 14 points with Neuse Charter getting 13 points for a fairly even game; however, the Wildcat advantage was too great to make any difference. The halftime score was 33-19.

The Wildcats scored 25 points in the third quarter while Neuse Charter got 16 for a 48-35 game. The home team led by as many as 17 points at times but Neuse Charter kept up the pressure cutting that lead to nine points at one time during the fourth quarter. The Wildcats would always respond pulling ahead by 11 to 15 points. Hobbton snags the win, ending the winless skid, 58-45

Ashawd Wynn led the Wildcat scoring with 18 points. Alex Devone had 13 points including four three point shots and a foul shot, and Garrett Britt had 12 points. Dai’vian Murrell had eight points.

Girls

With five players dressed who played the whole 32 minutes, the Lady Wildcats made a respectable showing getting 17 points in the game. They were down 19-6 in the first quarter and 37-9 at the half. The third quarter score was 49-13. With Neuse Charter playing the younger subs, they only scored two points in the final frame.

Graci Barefoot had nine points and Katie Britt had seven.

JV

Neuse Charter’s JV came out strong taking a 12-6 lead after the first quarter of play. The Wildcats cut that lead to four points at 25-21 at the half. Aggressive defense by the Wildcats was able to cut the lead down.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats turned up the heat with Amir Tate tying the game at 28 at 6:30 in the third quarter. With 1:47 left in the third quarter, Darron Venable’s free throws gave the Wildcats a 10 point lead at 42-32. The third quarter ended with the score 46-32, Wildcats.

In the fourth quarter, Neuse Charter made a good run scoring 12 points; however, that wasn’t enough to make up the difference. The Wildcats scored nine points to hold on to the win.

Tate led the Wildcats with 19 points. Deonta Darden had 15 points and Zach Aman had eight points. Four other players had from one to four points each.

