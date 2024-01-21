Lady Leopards come up big, sink 23 points in the fourth for win over Rebels, 46-44

In a stunning fourth quarter performance, the fans of North Duplin and Lakewood were treated in a barnburner between two conference rivals. The Lady Rebels held a convincing lead all game, until the Lady Leopards dug deep and pulled out the winner in a stunner, 46-44.

The Leopards and Rebels battled it out and had opportunities to score but neither could seem to find the net. For five minutes this drought would keep this game very slow as they went up and down the court. With three minutes left in the first, the lull would come to an end and kick off the Rebels rally. They would fracture the Leopards defense and score on a layup in the contest lane.

From here the Rebels would find another eight points in free throws and layups while Lakewood continued to be plagued by penalties and poor play, that would net them just a pair. At the end of the quarter, Duplin led, 10-2.

The next round, saw a bit more scoring from both sides as they began to warm up, though only fifteen would be scored. After a free throw by the Rebels, Honestee Williams would fight through an opposing player and put up a shot that was partially blocked but managed to swish through. A scoring lull began following the little action in the early minutes. Duplin would add only three points in three minutes, holding Lakewood quiet. Finally, the scoring opened up but the Leopards had to watch it unfold for the visitors as the Rebels were finding their groove and putting it together.

The Leopards were able to find some openings on their end but not enough to bring them ahead. Entering halftime, North Duplin maintained their seven point advantage from the first, 17-10.

The break was beneficial for Lakewood who would find some footing and get back into a rhythm and make some plays. The Leopards were waking up and the Rebels were fighting to get back into it after a series of missteps. Kiyah Braxton would snatch the first score to close the gap. Amiyah Smith and Lashaunta Joyner would each get a steal in the following moments. Joyner would get the assist, sending a clean pass to Kimora Corbett who’d hit the layup.

The game picked up the pace as the home crowd rallied around the Leopards as shots were becoming viciously blocked as both teams were done leaving openings. An individual on the Duplin side cost them two as they continued their behavior that the ref had just warned them not to do. Lakewood converted both shots, to bring it within one at 17-16.

The Rebels would ignite following the free points and light up the Leopards on the hardwood, firing off eight points before you could blink. It was up and down for Lakewood as they struggled to connect on passes and kept losing possession. Williams, Braxton and Joyner would bring the Leopards closer in the final minutes of the quarter but Duplin’s rally from earlier gave them some room, leaving Lakewood trailing, 31-23.

Entering the final frame, Lakewood was charging ahead and matched the Rebels point for point. Duplin was able to contain the relentless advance and keep them seven behind at 37-30. The tempo picked rapidly for the Leopards and by the end of their rally, they would take their first lead of the game. The home team was playing lights out on defense and offense. Williams and Corbett both playing tough and bashing into the paint for a pair of scores to kick off the rally. Williams would draw foul on her run and hit the “and one” shot for three points. Joyner would follow that with a slick shot for two and get fouled.

At the line, Williams would quickly clean up the charity shot with a relentless rebound and putback as they captured the lead, 44-41 with less than a minute remaining in the game. The Rebels didn’t go quietly and battled back, they were able to disrupt a Lakewood transition and kick it out to a Rebel on the perimeter line, who’d snipe a three to tie everything up, 44 all, with eight seconds on the clock.

On the run up court, the Leopards were aiming to win and didn’t want to go into overtime. Duplin got squirrelly and made two penalties that cost them the game. Williams would nail both shots at the charity stripe to close out the nailbiter finish, 46-44.

Lakewood now sits at 4-6, splitting league play at 1-1. They return to action on Tuesday to take on the Hobbton Wildcats (0-11) then they’ll face the Lady Horses of Clinton (8-3) and finally cap off the week against Neuse Charter (10-8).

