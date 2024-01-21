Lakewood falls to Rebels as offense becomes ineffective in late game, 71-48

The Leopards hosted North Duplin for their second conference game of the season. Lakewood had held the Rebels in check for the first half but quickly devolved in the later frames, halving their production earlier, 71-48.

The first quarter started in a series point exchanges with neither team getting the jump on the other. Cameron Williams kicked off the Leopards with a three pointer to start the game. He would add to the board from a pair of free throws following a technical foul, then followed that up Dashaun Carr with a powerful rush to the paint for a layup, making it 6-2. The Rebels would ignite and quickly take their first lead, sinking five points, making it 7-6.

From here it was a back and forth affair with vicious competition, displaying a passion for the rivalry, their was some trash talking on the court as both teams weren’t going to back down. The fierce contest on the court kept the crowd roaring for their respestive teams. Lakewood took the lead by four only for North Duplin to tie it up at 13 all, halfway through the first quarter. The Rebels would fight tooth and nail against their stout opponents for their first lead of the evening, the vistiors would hold that lead into the second, 19-15.

Jaziah Brunson would take the first point of the round in the Leopards advance but Duplin would recoup and solidify their lead. From here the Rebels would begin to churn and starting pouring a barrage of points on Lakewood keeping them quiet. The home team ran into some trouble and were struggling to generate any form of offense to stifle Duplin. Juan Parker Jr. would come in clutch with run into the opposing paint for a layup, following this he snipe a three pointer to close the gap further, igniting the Leopards.

The Rebels were monsters in the paint, shunting any opportunities for second chance shots for Lakewood, but Parker wasn’t finished with this rally. He’d sink another three to bring the Leopards to within a pair of points at 29-27, putting the Rebels on guard. Lakewood’s Devin Jones would fight for points in the lane but received some heavy contact on his approach, earning a trip to the charity stripe. With the pressure cooker increasing, Jones, sunk both shots to tie things up and breathe new life to his squad. Williams would bully his way under the basket for a leading changing layup to make it 31-29.

Duplin didn’t roll over and fought back to reclaim the lead only for Parker to tie it back up off free throws. Something happened to the Leopards following another long Rebel rally that broke the tie and sent the visitors off, expanding their lead to seven, as Lakewood once again, found themselves unable to score. As the second came to a close, the Leopards were trailing by five despite their clutch play that had this game tied a multitude of times, 40-35.

The break didn’t do much for Lakewood as they stumbled out of the gate while the Rebels were thriving. The Leopards offense continued to struggle offensively while Duplin had found success at the net. Jones’ would break the drought they had found themselves at the charity line, hitting both baskets, but this did little to slow down the visitors. Lakewood limped into the final frame as poor passing and weak dribbling cost them a variety of opportunities. They’d only able to put up seven to the opposition’s 13 performance, 53-43.

Entering the fourth, the Leopards went from limping to dead in the water as they chaotically tired to regain control. Mental lapses grew, passes fell flat or soared out of bounds and sloppy dribbling turned into easy points for the opposition. Halfway through the quarter, the Rebels were holding a stout 61-45 lead. The contest fizzled out as Lakewood had completely run out of steam and North Duplin walked away with the victory, 71-48.

The Leopards fall to 4-6 and split their conference record at 1-1. They are slated for two road games this week as they take to the road to face Hobbton Wildcats (2-12), then travel out to Clinton (6-5) and finally defend their court against the Neuse Charter Cougars (5-15).

