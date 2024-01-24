Raiders rep home track well, taking first by a mile in boys and girls division

The drop heard round Midway as the baton slips out of the runners hands, clanking on the asphalt, costing them the win. They’d take second, missing first by two seconds.

Garrett Core taking it to the house on the 1000m run, taking first by six seconds.

Jennifer Pineda gives her all as she approaches the finish line, she would finish in fifth with a 5:10 time.

Lucas Wilson eyes his coach as his rounds the track in his second lap.

Kevin Gonzalez sprints ahead of Luke Holland (not pictured), leaving him in the dust for second in the 1600m.

Rachael Eldridge (blue sweater) begins to take off with Kaydee Seabolt stretching out to hand off the baton. They’d come from behind for the win in the 4x400m in this moment.

The second to last track meet took place last week with teams filing on to the Midway field Thursday. Under incredibly frigid conditions, the Raiders showed out at home taking the meet in convincing fashion over the six schools competing.

Hobbton

The Wildcats took one on the chin in this meet, tying with Lakewood at the bottom of the rankings at fifth, while the Ladies found success but a far cry from number one, scoring 73 points in the meet.

Boys

Hobbton struggled all afternoon scoring only three points in two separate events and taking 14 points in shotput. Makenly Torres scored fifth in the long jump posting a 17’01” leap for two points and Brian Chavez would score the other point in the 1600m run, just one second shy of fifth held Isaiah Santos at 6:40.

The Wildcats excelled in the shotput event, leading the charge over all six schools with Triton High being the only close contender at 12 points versus their 14. Both Jerry Espino (2nd) and David Cruz (3rd) repped Hobbton for the remainder of their points in the meet, heaving the orb 43’03” and 41’07” respectively. Espino trailed the leader by a sliver as Jamal Shaw of Triton sent the ball 43’08”.

Girls

Conversely, the Lady Wildcats had great showing on Thursday, snagging a convincing second place finish. Hobbton was far superior in sprint events, with the closest competition split between Rosewood and Triton each holding 18 points, a full ten behind them at 28. They’d halve Midway in jumping events their second best showing that evening at 17.

Hobbton’s Andrea Sada-Romero and Julie Herrera took first and second respectively in the 500m dash. In the 55m Tanaja Snead eeked out the win in a photo finsh against Triton’s Nakaiya Wainwright by .1 second for first, these three combined are responsible for 38% for the Wildcats total score, solidfying their superiority in the sprint. Snead also placed first in the long jump, out leaping Lady Raider, Carmen Young, just shy of a two foot distance at 14’08”, Neydi Montes and McKayla Harris would snag the 17 points in jumping with Montes taking third and Harris in sixth. Their strongest showing in the relay events came in the 4x800m where they clobbered the first place finishers by almost 20 seconds at 12:26.

Lakewood

Lakewood was unable to climb past fifth, tying with Hobbton in the boys division and the girls finished last with a meager five points, all earned by one athlete, Caitlyn Bass.

Boys

The Leopards tied with Hobbton, putting up 17 points in distance, hurdles and jumping. Kevin Gonzalez placed second behind Midway by .03 seconds in a close race, his final time was 6:08 seconds. Jamarion Caliborne would score the final nine points for Lakewood, taking second in the triple jump finishing with a distance of 28’07” and sixth in the 55m hurdles with a 10.4 time.

Girls

The Lady Leopards were stomped out taking only five points in all 14 events score and Caitlyn Bass would snag all of them. She’d place fourth in shotput scoring a 21’11” throw and taking last place in the 1000m run with 5:22 run.

Midway

The Raiders dominated the meet, trouncing the opposition at the end of it all scoring above 120 in both divisions.

Boys

The Raiders won the meet in convincing fashion with North Duplin trailing them by 31 at 95 to Midway’s 126. They were superior in relays with narrow wins in distance and jumping. In the 55m, the Raiders would take first, second and third from the performances by Nathue Myles, Thomas Perez and Camden McLamb respectively.

In the 4X200 they’d escape Triton by just a second at 2:06. Nathue Myles would be the sole competitor in the high jump, hitting a 5’06” leap for ten points. He’d also take first in the long jump, posting a 18’02”, a mere three inches ahead of Marcus Hill of North Duplin.

Garett Core took the 1000m at 3:07, a full six seconds ahead of a Triton athlete. They found some trouble on the 4×400 relay against North Duplin, dropping from first after a botched handoff that caught the runners by surprise, costing them the gold, by a mere two seconds as the anchor runner gave it his all to make up the time.

Caleb Faircloth would take the gold in the 1600m with Lucas Wilson coming in fourth to add six more to his 10 point finish. Wilson would take to the track once again for the 3200m, taking eight points for his second place finish at 14:25.

Girls

Midway’s ladies division smoked the competition by at least 49, posting a 122 in all their scored events as Hobbton placed a distant second, hitting the 49 mark. The Lady Raiders were indomitable in the jump and had some competition in distance and relay events from North Duplin and Triton respectively.

Carmen Young repped Midway in the jumping, taking second in all three jumps, earning 23 points of the 34 total they attained, with Rachel Eldridge coming in with seven (tying Young in high jump) and Sophia Bryan taking fourth adding four to complete their run.

Judy Salgado took first in the 1600m with a 7:08 time, with Hailey Happel snagging third with a 7:15 for six additional points to their already earned 10 in the event. Amy Rios repped Midway as the sole competitor in the 1000m, taking second with a 4:01 time.

The Lady Raiders took second, trailing Triton by a second in the 4x200m relay but followed that up with a five second victory over them in the 4x400m, sprinting it out to overtake the leaders as they had trailed early. They’d take second in the 4x800m to the Hobbton Lady Cats from a distance, scoring at 12:45 time.

