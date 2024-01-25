Raiders takedown Dark Horses at home in a fierce contest, 56-45

In the late game of Tuesday’s rivalry matchup between Clinton and Midway, the Dark Horse boys were looking to stop a 3-game skid. Unfortunately for them, the Raiders had a skid of their own they were looking to halt. Clinton led for much of the way but down the stretch Midway rallied past them and claimed the win, 56-45.

Neither team came out of the gate strong and the game was scoreless through the first two minutes. Free throws by Nydarion Blackwell clanked off at the 5:34 mark, keeping the game scoreless. With 5:16 on the clock, there was a timeout on the court. Tanner Williams finally broke the ice, putting the Raiders ahead 2-0 at the halfway point, then Tripp Westbrook stuck back a missed jumper, making it 4-0. Walker Spell got the Dark Horses on the board on the other end to make it 4-2 and moments later, Gregory Coxum hit a three-pointer for the Dark Horses, tying the game up at 5-5. Then, Camden Davis hit a three-ball of his own to put Clinton ahead 8-5. Blackwell made it a three-point trifecta to make it 11-5 before a late basket by Kemari McNeil made it 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.

McNeil and Anthony Graham combined for back-to-back buckets to tie things back up at 11-11 before another Graham layup put the Raiders back ahead at 13-11. The Dark Horses, though, again ignited from beyond the arc, nailing back-to-back threes from Coxum and Blackwell to put the Dark Horses back in front at 17-13. Down the stretch, the teams jostled back and at the break, Clinton led. 23-20.

When play resumed, the teams were scoring at a fairly rapid pace. Threes kept falling for the Dark Horses while Midway was resorting to free throws. As a result, Clinton led 28-23 two minutes into the half. After Graham got a layup in the lane and the Dark Horses turned the ball over, there was a timeout on the floor with Clinton leading 28-25. Out of the break, the Raiders came storming back and reclaimed the lead on fast-break points. With 2:55 on clock, Midway led 32-31 then they stretched it 35-31 before the Dark Horses bounced right back and reclaimed the lead. That fact held up the rest of the way and the score was 37-35 in favor of Clinton at the end of the period.

Jacob Holland tied the game back up to kick the fourth quarter off before a Camden Davis technical foul yielded free throws for McNeil. He went one-for-two, putting Midway back in front before Holland made a pair to make it 40-37. Then McNeil hit another layup in the lane to make it 42-37. From there, the Raiders pulled away and built a double-digit lead, which reached 52-39 prior to a timeout on the court. At the end of the night, this one belonged to Midway as they captured the 56-45 victory.

Leading the way for Midway was Westbrook with 18 points followed by McNeil with 15. Williams had seven points, Graham had six, and Holland and Andre Gregory each had five.

For Clinton, Coxum, Davis, and Blackwell all had 11 points. Spell had give points, E’Keilyis Thomas had four and T.K. Raynor had two.

With the win, the Raiders are now 10-4 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They will conclude their week on Friday at Red Springs.

For Clinton, they are now 6-6 overall and 0-3 in league play. They are slated for St. Pauls on Friday.

