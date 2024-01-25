Lady Leopards tear apart Wildcats in quick contest, 53-18

Amiyah Smith stretches out for the rock for the rebound and a second chance at the basket.

The Lady Wildcats hosted the Leopards for a battle on the hardwood, a contest that would go sideways from the get go for Hobbton. Lakewood handedly delivered the Wildcats, 53-18.

Lakewood trounced the inexperienced Wildcats in the opening quarter, while the Leopards were able to score at will. Hobbton struggled to stay in possession as the Leopards were making steals look easy. The Wildcats would get a score but Lakewood would pile it on, carrying a twenty point lead into the second, 22-2.

Lakewood came out aggressive looking to end the game early after their opening quarter breakout, Hobbton was trapped in their zone for a good portion of the quarter. The Leopards had ran into some shooting errors, that hindered them from really running away.

The Wildcats were playing strong enough to hold the Leopards to just eight for the round as their shots had fallen off. Lakewood walked into the second half carrying a 30-5 score. Katie Britt, would drop a short jumper to kick things off in the third. Lakewood’s Honestee Williams would grab three steals in a row, she’d convert on all of them kickstarting another Leopards rally over the Wildcats. Amiyah Smith would sink a long two pointer and Kimora Corbett was a menace in the paint, clearing out defenders with ferocious abandon.

Hobbton was lost at sea as the tempo ramped up suddenly, leaving them in chaos as they struggled to find their composure. Lashaunta Joyner would sink a three, enacting the mercy clock as the Wildcats were a far cry from Lakewood on the board, 48-9.

The Wildcats would score most of their points in the fourth, knocking down nine, however this wasn’t enough to make a dent in the deficit they had accumulated over the course of the game. Wildcat Madison Sinclair would drain two long three pointers in their attempt to add a little more to their score. The seconds drained off the clock with few stoppages, but the home team wasn’t just going to rollover. By the end of the game, Lakewood held the victory over Hobbton in convincing fashion, 53-18.

