Lakewood falters in late game as Clinton rallies ahead, evading defeat in a close one, 50-47

The late game of the night featured the Clinton and Lakewood boys duking it out, both teams entering the contest looking to put a stop to consecutive losses. This was a battle that featured numerous lead changes throughout the night and in the end it was the Dark Horses that rallied late for the victory, securing victory at 50-47.

Lakewood won the opening tip and went right to work. Putting in a strong effort at the rim, the Leopards drew a foul and struck first by way of free throws. On the other end, Camden Davis answered with another pair, but Lakewood caught fire and went on a nice little run to open an advantage. Clinton, though, came right back, led by a surge from Davis, who was leading all scorers with seven points with 56.0 to go in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Dark Horses held a narrow lead.

The start of the second quarter was nip and tuck and saw the Leopards reclaim the lead. This back and forth continued, however, and with 3:26 left in the first half, the game was tied up at 22-22. Down the stretch, Lakewood’s Cameron Williams began heating up and helped the Leopards gain a little separation. It wasn’t much, but it was more than they had had since earlier in the game. At the halftime break, Lakewood led 31-27.

Out of the break, Holden Spell picked the Leopards pocket and went the other way on a fast-break layup attempt. He was fouled on the drive and went one-for-two at the line before older brother Walker cleaned up the missed shot with a layup. Two minutes into the half, the score was tied at 33-33 as the jostling continued. Again, the Leopards got a little separation but just like last time, the Dark Horses fought back. At the end of the third quarter, Lakewood led 40-38.

A three-point play for Lakewood kicked off the start of the fourth quarter and the Leopards extended their lead back to 43-38. Then, a jumper by Juan Parker Jr. made it 45-38 and produced a timeout on the court with 6:53 to go. Out of the break, free throws from Gregory Coxum and a breakaway layup by Davis brought Clinton right back again, making it 45-42 with 4:51 left. With the game going down the wire, the pressure was on as the Leopards clung to a slim lead. After another pair of Coxum free throws, the score was 47-45 with 1:45 left.

For Lakewood, Williams fouled out, along with Kristofer Robinson, their top two scorers of the game, giving an advantage to the Dark Horses. The game ticked under a minute to go and there was a timeout on the court. With 47.9 left, the Leopards had possession, leading 47-46. Clinton was forced to foul Lakewood, putting Chris Carr on the line. He missed both free throws and the Dark Horses collected the rebound. With 28.9 left, they signaled for timeout to draw something up for the go-ahead basket. Coxum missed a clear look at a layup but Jaymon Bryant was fouled and sent to the line. He, however, missed both and possession went back to the Leopards, only for a travel violation to give the ball right back to Clinton. That’s when Davis, with 7.0 seconds left, hit the go-ahead jumper to put the Dark Horses up 48-47.

A Clinton timeout saved a turnover for Lakewood, who was given a second chance to go down and get the game-winner. The Leopards cleared mid-court and signaled for timeout with 3.6 left. After that, though, they turned the ball over on a mishandled pass and Clinton went on to hit two final free throws and win the game, 50-47.

Scorers for Clinton were Davis and Coxum each with 15 points. Holden Spell tallied seven points and T.K. Raynor, Walker Spell, and Bryant all had three points. NyShawn Sampson and Alex Evans had two points apiece.

For Lakewood, Williams had a game-high 18 points. Following him was Jaziah Brunson and Dashaun Carr each with eight points, Kristofer Robsinon had seven, Parker Jr. had four and Devin Jones had two.

With the win, the Dark Horses are back in the win column and improve to 7-6 overall. They wrapped up their week on Friday night traveling down to St. Pauls. For Lakewood, they dropped to 4-8 overall and was slated to finish the week on Friday night hosting Neuse Charter.

