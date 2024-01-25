Lady Horses stampede past Leopards on the court, 54-30

On the court for the second night in a row, the Clinton basketball teams welcomed in another county rival on Wednesday night with the Lakewood Leopards. The Lady Dark Horses faced the Leopards, looking to tack on to their impressive overall record. After overcoming a slow start, Clinton zoomed past the Lady Leopards for the 54-30 win.

Lakewood controlled the opening tip and immediately scored a bucket for a 2-0 lead. On the defensive end they were active, swiping at the ball and getting defensive stops. Clinton’s Janiyah Coxum eventually tied the score at 2-2 and the score sat there for a while. Later, at the 3:08 mark, Honestee Williams converted a three-point play for the Lady Leopards and a jumper from Amiyah Smith made it 7-2. For the Dark Horses, though, Jayla and Jianna Pickett each scored a basket to bring the score back to 7-6. That’s how the quarter ended as the action was heating up.

Heating up is precisely what Coxum did for Clinton, as she tallied six-straight points for the Lady Dark Horses. As a team, they scored 12-straight to stake a 14-7 lead. Using a tenacious full-court defense, Clinton gave the Lady Leopards all sorts of trouble and built a 20-10 lead at the 4:00 mark. After that, Lakewood got a couple of buckets to make it 20-14 but Ciara Stuart answered for the Lady Dark Horses, pushing the margin back to 22-14 with 1:28 left and a timeout on the court. With the half winding down, Evan Gillespie hit a jumper right before the buzzer to give Clinton the 24-16 lead at halftime.

Out of the intermission, Lakewood chipped into the deficit with three early points but Clinton hit again to keep up the pressure. A few moments later, Jianna Picket flushed a three-pointer to make it 29-19. Lakewood, though, continued to hang around, getting back to within 31-25 at the 2:35 mark in the third period. The Lady Horses, though, had an answer every time and just before the buzzer, Ava Williford sank a three-pointer for a 37-25 lead. From there, the Lady Dark Horses ran away for an easy 54-30 victory.

Scorers for Clinton were Coxum with 10 points and Jianna Pickett with nine points. Best and Stuart each had six points, and Jayla Pickett and Williford each had five. Janiyah Simmons had four points and Phoenix Everette, Gillespie, and Janiya Mosley all had three points apiece.

For Lakewood, Williams had 12 points and Kimora Corbett had six points. LaShaunta Joyner and Kiyah Braxton each had four points and Amiyah Smith and Jahmai Rich both had two points.

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses improve 10-3 overall and are 3-0 in league play. They had a trip to St. Pauls left on the slate on Friday night. Lakewood, meanwhile, drops to 5-7 overall and are 2-1 in their conference. They have a home matchup with Neuse Charter also scheduled for Friday night.

