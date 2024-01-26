Harrells dominates on the hardwood, beating down Faith Christian, 81-50

Antonio McKoy lets out a shout as he dunks for the third time, drilling the final nail in the Patriots coffin in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots arrived at the Store, aiming to avenge their loss previously in conference play. They would be sent home in disappointment as the Crusaders pummeled them, sending them home carrying the loss, 81-50.

The game started out relatively close as the Patriots took it to Harrells in the first. The Crusaders were just spoiling up though and their offense started to take off. Dashaun McKoy was stealing away rebounds from Faith and was indomitable in the paint. This would open up opportunities as they were keeping Faith gimped in the offense, BJ Bennett would show off his skills in the paint as well as he too robbed the Patriots, taking away their possession for second chance shots. Zicareian McNeil sniped a pair of threes and the Crusader advance had been activated. By the quarter’s end, the Patriots were starting to drop off against the intimidating Harrells’ squad that was starting to bully the opposition, 18-12.

The second quarter saw Harrells in full swing as they maintained their supremacy. Antonio McKoy was a menace in the paint and midrange as he terrorized Faith on the court. Of the 18 points scored in the second, he’d be responsible for 12 with a mix of layups, shots and a thunderous dunk that solidfied their dominance over the Patriots. Nothing would work for Faith as they were enveloped by the organized team, suffocated by the overwhelming offense and relentless defense. By halftime, the writing was starting to appear on the walls as the Crusaders bombarded the Patriots, 36-19.

After the break, the Crusaders were fired up and the intensity resonated throughout the court. The home crowd cheered as Harrells put the visitors through the gauntlet. Though the Patriots were able to double their output from the second, the kelly green train was full of steam and railroaded Faith. A. McKoy would hit two more dunks only reminding the Patriots of their inevitable fate. The Patriots, in their attempt to slow them down, would commit multiple fouls only for the Crusaders to convert on all but one, as they drained 9 of 10 on the line. The Patriots couldn’t compete with them and found themselves in deep at 63-34.

The final frame was much the same as the Patriots continued to flounder as they struggled to pull themselves out of the deep hole they were in. The Crusaders held them to just seven points in the fourth, even with their second stringers coming in halfway through the fourth. Harrells added 18 more to the final tally en rout to their dominating performance of the evening. The Crusaders walked away with their eighth conference win, 81-50.

The Crusaders now sit at 17-10, holding second place with an 8-2 record. They will face another conference foe next week as they host the Oakwood Eagles (0-15).

