Lakewood brings down Neuse Charter in a shootout, 88-77

The Lakewood and Neuse Charter boys put in some entertaining work on Friday night, lighting up the scoreboard to the point that it malfunctioned. In a game that went back and forth, featuring mean lead changes and a high-rate of scoring, the Leopards secured the momentum late and posted an 88-77 victory.

Lakewood controlled the opening tip and went right to work. Juan Parker Jr. was fouled on an early drive to the basket and converted the first-of-two free throws. Cameron Williams cleaned up the rebound and was also fouled on his attempt to go back up. Williams made both, producing a quick 3-0 lead. After a Neuse Charter basket, Parker Jr. contributed another jumper from the baseline followed by another Williams bucket to make it 7-5 but the Cougars nailed a three-pointer to make it 8-7 with 3:59 left in the quarter. Scoring hit a quick surge as the teams were firing and connecting at a rapid pace. With 1:08 left in the first quarter, the Leopards signaled for timeout trailing 19-17. A basket from Neuse Charter just before the buzzer tied things up at 21-21 at quarter’s end.

The second quarter continued to feature many scoring changes as the teams were duking it out. Despite being vastly undermanned, dressing only seven players, the Cougars were standing their ground, trailing just 37-35 at the 2:30 mark. The Leopards built their lead to 41-35 but just like clockwork, Neuse Charter fought their way right back. A layup and a three-point basket quickly made it 43-42 and Lakewood signaled for timeout with 20.0 seconds to go. Williams hit a layup in the lane right before the horn and the Leopards lead was 45-42 at halftime.

Out of the intermission, Lakewood had a couple of treacherous possessions and Neuse Charter took advantage. They reclaimed the lead as the Leopards were scoreless through the first three minutes. After a pair of free throws the Cougars led 48-45, but again, the scoring picked up. For Lakewood, the offense was centered around Williams, who was quickly piling up points. For Neuse Charter, they were raining three-pointers. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Cougars led 64-61.

A three-pointer by Parker Jr. at the start of the fourth quarter tied the game up and free throws by Dashaun Carr put the Leopards back on top at 66-64. The jostling continued, though, as Neuse Charter stormed right back to reclaim the lead. Again, the lead swung like a pendulum. With 5:02 left, Lakewood signaled for timeout, leading 73-68. When play resumed, the Leopards stretched the lead further, going ahead 77-68 as the game slid under four minutes to go. Shots simply quit falling for the Cougars as Lakewood opened things up, reaching a 79-68 lead with 2:11 left. The lead hit 81-68 before Neuse Charter was sent to the line shooting three free throws with 1:23 left. There were a lot of fouls committed down the stretch but the Cougars couldn’t catch up. At the end of the night, the Leopards claimed victory, winning 88-77.

Scorers for Lakewood were Williams with 33 points followed by Dashaun Carr with 22 points. Parker Jr. had 16 points, Kristofer Robinson had 12 points and Jaziah Brunson had five.

With the win, the Leopards are now 5-8 overall and 2-2 in conference play. Coming up this week for Lakewood is a road trip to Rosewood on Tuesday followed by a pair of home games against East Columbus on Thursday and Union on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page