Conference play in full swing, Ladies in Carolina 1A in threeway tie, Clinton and Midway at the bottom

The Crusaders are finding success as the season comes to a close, both sitting in top seeds at second and third.

The Crusaders are finding success as the season comes to a close, both sitting in top seeds at second and third.

Sampson County basketball is coming to a close soon and there’s plenty of action left on the hardwood. The ladies Carolina 1A is hotly contested with Lakewood, Union and North Duplin tied for first. Clinton and Midway find themselves at the bottom of the league, with exception to the Lady Horses who’ve held their own and are tied for second with St. Pauls. Harrells basketball has been on top with both boys and girls holding second and third in the Carolina Independent, respectively.

Clinton

Boys (7-7)

The Dark Horses broke their four game skid only to be smacked with another loss from conference foe, St. Pauls. They will have faced James Kenan (find full coverage in Wednesday’s paper) on Monday but will have little time to recoup as they face off against two big contests following.

First on the docket is the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (12-4) who have been a terror in the SAC-6 on Tuesday, then they face the West Bladen Knights (15-1). The Knights haven’t tasted defeat for 13 straight contests and the Horses will need to bring the pain if they hope to stand a chance against these mammoths on the hardwood.

Girls (10-4)

The Lady Horses by contrast are on the rise, they recently took a loss to St. Pauls, but still on solid ground in the SAC-6, tied for second with the Bulldogs. After their game against James Kenan (find full coverage in Wednesday’s paper), they too will have to face the leader of the conference the following day on the road against Fairmont (16-2) who are currently on a six game win streak.

On Friday Feb. 2, they’ll host the West Bladen Knights (4-9), a team that gave them a run for their money in their last encounter where the squeaked out the win by two at, 38-36.

Harrells

Boys (17-10)

The Crusaders have been wreaking havoc in the Carolina Independent taking only two losses in the leage both to Fayetteville Academy. With only three games left in the season, Harrells is poised to close out the year on a high note.

Their final three opponents are under .500 on the year with the first challenger winless so far, the Oakwood Eagles (0-16) who will be the only home game for the Crusaders this week. Next on the chopping block are the Fayetteville Christian Warriors (6-12) on the road. Following this they will face their final conference game against the Kerr-Vance Spartans (4-15), their last encounter with the Crusaders was a torrential beatdown where Harrells walked away with the blowout win, 90-39.

Girls (11-8)

The Lady Crusaders are sitting safe and sound in third place with their nearest competition for their rank Fayetteville Academy.

This week they will face only one conference opponent, the Kerr-Vance Spartans (0-8) who will be their last game of the season on the road. Prior to that on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, they will compete against Wilmington Christian Patriots (8-8) then turn around and face the Fayetteville Christian Warriors (4-9).

Hobbton

Boys (4-12)

Hobbton is in the middle of turning the ship around, what started as a frustrating beginning has begun to morph into a contentious run for the conference hardware as they tie with North Duplin in their league record at 3-1. The Wildcats are currently riding into the week with back to back victories.

That will change this week, as both teams will be looking to spoil the others shot at the trophy this Tuesday, Jan. 30 with the Wildcats traveling to the Rebels (7-9) stronghold, challenging the kings of the hill. Their next game they will bring the Rosewood Eagles (8-9) to their house, who have found a modicum of success in the Carolina 1A, splitting league play at 2-2.

Girls (0-13)

It’s not looking good for the Lady Wildcats this season, with a small bench and green players. They have been outscored 202 to 666 and have little time to turn their season around.

They will face the conference leaders, North Duplin Rebels (10-6), on the road Tuesday Jan. 30. On Friday they host the Rosewood Eagles (5-13).

Lakewood

Boys (5-8)

It has been an up and down year for Lakewood on the hardwood, barring their games against Lejeune and North Duplin, the Leopards have held the win in their hands but somehow it eludes them. Despite this there is a three way tie for third between them, Neuse Charter and Rosewood. They will be looking to salvage what they can from this mediocre season.

They have three games this week with their first against conference foes, the Rosewood Eagles (8-9), on the road, the Leopards will be looking to get some separation from the Eagles who are currently challenging their place in the Carolina 1A. Next, face the East Columbus Gators (5-10). In their last encounter towards the beginning of the season, Lakewood escaped the Gators in a electric contest where they won, 58-55 in overtime. To cap off the week the face the Union Spartans (0-15) who have yet to score a victory this season. They last time these two faced off it was all Leopards who took them down 70-49.

Girls (6-7)

The Lady Leopards have found success in the Carolina 1A, in a deadlock for first place with North Duplin and Union, sitting at 3-1 in conference play.

To kick off the week they will face the Rosewood Eagles (5-13) for their first meeting of the season. Next they will have two home games back to back, against teams who had beaten them previously, the East Columbus Gators (13-1) and the Union Spartans (11-4). The Lady Leopards will be aiming to rectify these losses with a pair of wins as they look ahead with plans to dethrone the Spartans who’ve been a menace in the conference.

Midway

Boys (10-5)

What started as a strong season has turned ugly in conference play, dropping three of their last four contests, putting the Raiders in the bottom rankings, just ahead of Clinton in the SAC-6.

They will have some tough sledding this week as they vie for the SAC-6 hardware. There is still time to climb up and the St. Pauls Bulldogs (10-4) are first on the list for this weeks games. The Bulldogs are tied with the Raiders at 1-3 in league play and will be fiercely holding on as both teams look to rebound. Following this contest they will take to the road to face Fairmont (12-4). The Golden Tornadoes are tied for second with Red Springs, and will be aiming to stay there. In their last contest the Raiders were closing in on victory but fell to Fairmont, Midway will be looking for redemption.

Girls (8-7)

The Lady Raiders are hovering above the bottom in the SAC-6 with Red Springs as they sit at 1-3 in league play.

Midway will host St. Pauls (10-4) on Tuesday Jan. 30, looking to derail their conference record. Following this they will take to the road and take on the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (16-2) who’ve made quick work of the conference, sitting at the top undefeated (4-0) in the SAC-6. In their last meeting, the Tornadoes swept through Spivey’s and dismantled the Lady Raiders, 55-25. They will be seeking vengeance on Friday when they hope to settle the score between these conference rivals.

Union

Boys (0-15)

Defeat is the theme for the Spartans this year as they have yet to found any success on the hardwood. Despite the small improvements on the court, this hasn’t been enough to generate the offense necessary to overcome some tough competition this season.

This week they will be on the road, challenging the Neuse Charter Cougars (6-16) and the Lakewood Leopards (5-8). Lakewood trounced the Spartans in their first encounter this season as their county rivals knocked them down hard, 70-49. Neuse Charter is tied for third along with Lakewood and Rosewood and will be looking to add a notch to the win column in league play.

The Spartans will be aiming to shake the ghosts of the past and earn their first victory in quite some time.

Girls (11-4)

The Lady Spartans tout the best record in the Carolina 1A and are tied for first with a 3-1 record. They will have two conference games this week as they aim to take home some gold to Union.

First on the docket are the Neuse Charter Cougars who sit at the bottom of the standings breaking even with a 10-10 record. They will be entering the game on back to back losses against a stout Spartan squad for their first encounter of the year.

The Lakewood Leopards (6-7) who are also in the threeway tie for first will be looking to avenge their previous loss to Union. In their last meeting, Union eeked out a win over their county neighbors by a four point margin, 42-38. Lakewood hasn’t forgotten this and will be aiming to square things up against their rivals.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page