Lady Leopards maul Cougars in late game, runaway in fourth, 43-33.

The Lady Leopards returned home on Friday night, picking conference play back up to close out the week hosting Neuse Charter. After a physical, back-and-forth contest, Lakewood surged past the Lady Cougars and claimed a 43-33 victory.

Lakewood got a quick basket to kick things off, establishing a quick 2-0 lead. Things slowed down considerably and the score didn’t change again until under six minutes to go when Honestee Williams sank one free throw to make it 3-0. Moments later, Amiyah Smith hit another free throw to make it 4-0 and Neuse Charter finally hit a bucket in the lane at the 4:00 mark to make it 4-2. Most of the Lady Leopards’ first-quarter points were coming from the charity stripe. Kimora Corbett and Kiyah Braxton each added one free throw, putting the Lakewood lead at 7-5. Neither team was lighting it up offensively and with 1:11 on the clock, the Lady Cougars asked for timeout. Out of the break, Neuse Charter hit a go-ahead three-pointer and at the end of the first quarter they led 9-7.

The Lady Cougars extended their lead at the start of the second quarter and was suddenly looking like a different team. The Lady Leopards, meanwhile, continued to struggle, both from the floor and on the foul line. Lakewood fell behind 12-7 as turnovers and missed shots were piling up. To be fair, the Lady Cougars’ little spurt slowed and the Lady Leopards got a jumper from Corbett to make it 12-9. After a sloppy second quarter, Neuse Charter had extended the lead to 18-13 at halftime.

That lead hit 20-13 right out of the intermission but Smith finally got the Lady Leopards on the board again to make it 20-15. With 6:42 on the clock, the Lady Cougars signaled for timeout. After a series of turnovers and fouls were exchanged between the teams, and no scoring had occurred, Lakewood signaled for timeout with 5:27 left in the third quarter. Out of the break, Braxton hit a three-pointer to make it 20-18. Then, LaShaunta Joyner hit a basket to tie the game back up at 20-20. From there, the Lady Leopards closed out the quarter on a quick little spurt and took a 26-22 lead headed to the final period.

Free throws at the start of the period brought the Lady Cougars back to within 26-24 and the jostling continued. Neuse Charter sank a three-ball to reclaim the lead but suddenly shots were falling for Lakewood as they re-established a 32-29 lead. A three-pointer from Joyner made it 35-29 and the game was moving at a blazing pace. With 3:22 left, the Lady Cougars made a pair of free throws that made it 35-31 and with 2:47 left there was a timeout on the court. After the timeout, Williams made a jumper to put the Lady Leopards lead at 37-31 and a Smith steal and breakaway layup made it 39-31. From there, they’d go on to claim victory, 43-33.

Scorers for the Lady Leopards were Braxton with 10 points followed by Smith with nine points. Williams had eight points, Joyner and Karizma Freeman both had six points and Corbett had four points.

Lakewood is now 6-7 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Next week, they travel to take on Rosewood on Tuesday followed by back-to-back home games on Thursday and Friday against East Columbus and Union.

