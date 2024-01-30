Dark Horses survive physical game against Tigers, victorious in barnburner, 59-54

For the grand finale, the Dark Horses took on the James Kenan Tigers, for a contest on the court. The bumps and trash talking came to an end with Clinton getting the last laugh after trailing entering the fourth, 59-55.

The Dark Horses went up by two before the clock even started running with a technical foul, allowing Camden Davis to sink the first points. The game kicked off, immediately becoming a rough and tumble kind of game. Players were jawing at each other from the beginning, blood boiling with every basket the other made. The competitive tension was palpable and both coaches showed a level of intensity that was heightened.

The Tigers relished their early game dominance as the Dark Horses fought to shake off the frustration. Gregory Coxum powered his way into the paint for the some points and the speedy Walker Spell aided as well with some slick moves and a fadeaway jumper, keeping it close at 8-6. James Kenan rallied at this point and started to bury the Horses dropping four unanswered to separate them by six. Clinton rebounded later in the quarter to bring the game within three but Tigers had the momentum walking into the second, 17-14.

After the brief intermission, it wasn’t looking good for the Dark Horses as James Kenan jumped out of the gate and scored with ease in the second. Clinton shored up on defense, keeping the Tigers under wraps for a spell. This physical contest between will versus skill blossomed with a variety of clean shots and drives and reckless sprints towards the basket. The combination created an environment of intense play with it truly being anyone’s game. The lead changed hands a mulititude of times during this quarter with neither team willing to relent. Holden Spell gave his team the momentum entering halftime, using his speed and small stature to duck and weave through the tiniest of windows. He’d get the final points of the first half, to give Clinton the lead on a clumsy looking fadeaway, adjusting for the Tiger in his face. Entering halftime, Clinton held a tenuous lead ahead by two, 28-26.

After the break, the moxie from both teams had augmented with vigor flowing through their veins, the competitors turned up the heat on the court. The jawing persisted keeping the drama high with words hitting nerves. Clinton started the scoring but Kenan had gotten in their heads after a slew of layups and smooth shots to forge ahead by seven. This vanished in a instant, however, when Tk Raynor kickstarted the Clinton motor with a quick layup through traffic. W. Spell followed it up with sticky fingers, snatching the rock straight from the Tiger point guard and taking it to the house, bringing the Horses to within three.

Raynor would square it out for Clinton with a clutch three pointer, tying up the game, 37 all. Again, the momentum shifted with the Horses running into some foul trouble, slowing up their game. Kenan would sneak in a three after some clever passing, leaving a player wide open for the swish with two and a half remaining in the third. The trash talking had come to a head and their words had pushed the referees to the brink as they had no problems vocalizing the frustration over calls, without hesistance another technical foul was issued. Raynor would sink the shots to bring the Horses closer. Spell would snipe a three from a distance to bring the Horses within two as they entered the final frame, 44-42.

The Dark Horses returned to the court with a fury in their eyes and Kenan was no different. Fouls grew and patience slimmed as you could see the temperament morphing as precious time was draining away. All hands on deck for the fourth and everyone was touching the rock as the competitors fought for the win. It was a back and forth like it had been all game until the stampede gained steam and the Tigers were powerless to defend it.

The immense pressure from the herd redlined and the Tigers couldn’t find their positioning, leading to fouls as they tried to keep the Dark Horses at bay. Kenan’s play fell apart handing Clinton ten points at the charity stripe, including the game winning points. Coach James Farrior relished the win, walking out just a few steps onto the court in the final seconds of the game with arms wide open and a big smile as the Dark Horses took the win in a contentious battle on the hardwood, 59-54.

The Dark Horses ascend to 8-7, just past .500 on the year as they walk into their first contest with Fairmont on Tuesday Jan. 30. They follow this up with a rematch against the West Bladen Knights who took them to task in their first meeting, 57-22. They will be looking to right that wrong on Friday, Feb. 2.

