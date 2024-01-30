Dark Horses falter in final seconds; defeated by late three pointer, 38-37

The Lady Horses hosted the James Kenan Tigers on the court.

From the beginning the Lady Horses struggled to hit pay dirt against James Kenan. Clinton fought back but there was no shutting down the Tigers as they pummeled the Horses. At the end of the first Clinton managed only four points as the Lady Tigers beat them down in the early stages, 10-4.

They managed to put things back together in the second but it was a far cry from what they needed to get done. They battled on the hardwood, but they couldn’t sync up and plenty of passes were either interrupted or flew out of bounds. At the end of two it was 17-12.

In the third, the game kicked up in tempo but scoring was minimal. Clinton was backed into their territory with JK encroaching. In both attempts, the Lady Horses escaped danger with two lane violations. The Lady Horses couldn’t break the Tigers zone and three of their advances fell flat as they tumbled over one another, trying to find a lane and the sticky fingers of the JK players.

Halfway through the quarter, Janiya Mosley made a strong drive for two to kick off scoring. Ava Williford would deliver on a big steal, converting for two, to bring them within one at 17-16. Rubi Davila kept the play moving with two big rebounds on defense, igniting more Clinton offense. On the transition in she’d send a bounce pass to Mosley who’d sink another layup to take their first lead of the game, the Tigers would strike back quickly to reclaim the lead.

From here it morphed into a Dark Horse rally as they surged ahead. After two periods, Clinton got in sync and tempered the Tiger aggression, holding them to just three as they rushed forward to 25-20, to close out the third.

In the fourth, Clinton came out hot with Ciara Stuart hitting a loft shot in traffic after a minute and a half lull in scoring. The Dark Horses would snag another two to separate them by nine from the Tigers. It was here Kenan would find traction and pull together to create an opportunities against the Horses. A series of quick scores shortened the gap to five but Clinton was hitting fouls as well, slowing themselves down quite a bit.

Their were gifted with poor free throw shooting by Kenan as they came up empty on three attempts at the line. The Tigers went nuts, capitalizing on the sluggish offense and sinking two contested layups and a big three to tie everything up at 31 all with less than four minutes remaining in the contest. Ava Williford nailed a two pointer that was just a centimeter away from a three, reclaiming the lead by two but this began the back and forth where the scoring was minimal but the action was at max.

The ladies were being knocked down at every turn with the competitors ferociously fighting on the court the win. The Tigers battled back and took the lead by just a point after two successful drives into the paint. Clinton’s Jianna Pickett was fouled on her approach and was sent to the charity stripe where she’d split the shots, tying up the contest at 34 all, with less than a minute and a half remaining.

With the score tied up at 35 after some free throw chances, the contested call against Kenan turned into a technical foul after a Lady Tiger disputed the foul, intensely. Stuart, with the pressure on, swished both shots to give the Horses a two point lead with just thirty seconds left in the game. On a Clinton throw in, where they were on their side, an insurance opportunity turned into heartbreak as Davila had the ball stripped from her possession which opened the door for the Tigers. In 20 seconds, Kenan set up a play and dished the rock to the perimeter where the took the shot despite the hands in their face. The dagger in the heart three pointer sent the visiting crowd into a frenzy as the ball barely skimmed the rim and went through the net, disheartening the home crowd and the Horses as their lead turned into a one point deficit with 10 seconds on the clock.

They attempted to make a come back but the play fizzled out before it began as the Tigers stole the ball quickly and waited out the clock, beating Clinton in heartbreaking fashion, 38-37.

The Lady Horses stand at 10-5 on the year after the loss and will have a tough opponent on the road Tuesday as they face off with the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes on Jan. 30. Following this contest they will defend the home court against another conference foe on Friday when they compete against the West Bladen Knights, Feb. 2.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page