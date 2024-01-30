Sampson County was full of action is past week, Clinton fell once again, falling to 0-4 in conference play. The Lady Spartans are holding the high ground in the Carolina 1A and Harrells is fighting for first in their league as the season draws to a close.

Clinton

Girls

The Lady Dark Horses went two-for-three last week, picking up wins over rivals Midway and Lakewood on Tuesday and Wednesday but suffering a big loss on Friday at the hands of St. Pauls, 73-35. This puts Clinton at 10-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Boys

After taking down rival Lakewood to end a long losing streak on Wednesday, Clinton returned to the loss column on Friday night, falling 63-51 to St. Pauls. The results of last week’s games put the Dark Horses at 7-7 overall and winless at 0-4 in conference play.

Clinton will host James Kenan on Monday night, travel to Fairmont on Tuesday, then return home on Friday against West Bladen.

Harrells

Girls

The Lady Crusaders won two-of-three games last week, earning two wins over Faith Christian but suffering a big loss to Rocky Mount Academy. This gives the Harrells girls an 11-8 overall record and 5-4 mark in their conference.

Boys

The Crusader boys are riding a nice little win streak which encompassed two more wins over Faith Christian and a win over Rocky Mount Academy. They are now 17-10 overall and 8-2 in conference play.

This week concludes the regular season for both teams and features one home game on Tuesday against Oakwood and trips to Fayetteville Christian on Thursday and Kerr-Vance Academy on Friday.

Midway

Girls

Last week wasn’t kind to the Lady Raiders, who dropped both of their two scheduled games. After taking a loss to rival Clinton, Midway travelled down to Red Springs, where they took a similar loss to the Lady Devils, falling 38-28. This puts the Lady Raiders at 8-7 overall and 1-3 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Boys

The Raider boys split their two games last week, taking down rival Clinton on Tuesday, but suffering a blowout loss at Red Springs on Friday, 84-54. This loss moves Midway to 10-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play.

Both teams are set to host Red Springs on Tuesday before traveling to Fairmont on Friday.

Union

Girls

The Lady Spartans took down Hobbton on Friday night, winning 53-18, but before that, they hit the road over North Duplin for a matchup that didn’t go Union’s way. The Lady Rebels handed the Lady Spartans their first conference loss with a final score of 59-34. Combine these two games and Union is currently 11-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Boys

The Spartan boys continue to struggle this season, falling now to 0-15 and 0-4 in league play following losses to North Duplin and Hobbton.

Up next this week for Union is a pair of road trips to Neuse Charter on Tuesday and Lakewood on Friday.

