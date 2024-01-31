Crusaders poised for postseason play as year wraps up

Coach Clayton Hall speaks with the team regarding how to improve their positioning during a drill as they work on their schemes.

The coaches demonstrate what happens when you aren’t paying attention as the ball sails over with no one defending.

The high-powered Crusaders of Harrells Christian Academy are aiming high this season as they have torn apart their new conference.

As the players have grown and matured on the court they’ve have turned into a power house of their conference, taking only two losses to Fayetteville Academy. The dedication from the players and competing against stronger programs, has led to them developing the skills necessary to become the terrors on the hardwood.

“This season we have played a more difficult schedule, we’ve played all over the state for the most part. It has really helped with preparation, maturity, game time scenarios and handling adversity,” head coach Clayton Hall told The Independent.

Hall was managing the practice when the Independent arrived on Monday as the players were warming up. There were few missed shots during this drills with the players have a keen eye and strong mechanics to keep them dangerous to compete against. Competency and staying cool under pressure are huge factors when dealing with bigger and stronger teams

As their maturity and skills have improved Clayton Hall praised the team for their renewed confidence, touting their play that has seen them lose but not by wide margins. The team has grown together to establish better communication and ensuring they stay on the same page. While the interview continued, laughter and brotherly camaraderie was unavoidable with players picking fun at one another while helping each other out. At one point, while the camera was pointed at Dashaun McKoy during free throw drills, a couple players had a laugh telling him to smile for the camera or don’t miss it’s going in the paper.

As the season draws to a close with a light at the end of the tunnel there is still one team that has been a thorn in the Crusaders side for some time, the Fayetteville Academy Eagles. With the conference tournament just around the corner, they will be a big obstacle to overcome with history reminding them of those losses.

Hall celebrated his team’s tough play in the paint, pointing out how they will fight tooth and nail to get the points when under the basket, but that isn’t enough to take down the Eagles, who’ve beaten them twice this season despite their tenacity near the basket.

“When you play someone three times in a season, there is always room for adjustment. Some things we can tweak, some things they can tweak. I think the biggest thing for us to pull off an upset like that is we’ve gotta start making more shots behind the three point line.”

This team is poised for a deep run with a crew that can bully the opposition in the paint and shutdown offenses with strong guarding and crisp positioning. With Harrells holding second in the league behind only Fayetteville Academy, the Crusaders are looking for strong finish to an already great year on the court.

“We have the opportunity to do something special,that’s what we’re gonna work on and work towards. There’s still a lot of basketball left to be played and it’s all about what we can do with that. We made it to a certain stage last year and we’re looking to continue and move past that.”

The Crusaders have three games left in the regular season and are looking to win out and carry good positioning in the state and conference playoffs. On the docket this week are the winless Oakwood Eagles (0-16) at home on Tuesday, then back to back games to close out the year on the road as they face Fayetteville Christian Warriors (6-12) and the Kerr-Vance Trojans (4-15).

