Over by halftime, the Crusaders decimate the Eagles on the court, 76-12

It wasn’t even close on Tuesday evening when the Crusaders hosted the Oakwood Eagles for a conference game. The fledgling Eagles squad were dunked on consistently as Harrells dominated them on the court, sending them packing in a blowout loss, 76-12.

From the beginning, it was obvious how this game was gonna end. In a matter of minutes the Crusaders had the game in hand as they piled on 20 points before the Eagles would even score. Everyone had a turn to score against Oakwood and the demolition was complete. It was a Harrells highlight bonanza with the easy steals as the Eagles routinely lost possession on their own and the Crusaders would make them pay. Antonio and Dashaun McKoy were fed alley-oops and stuck the landing as they dazzled the home crowd with their athleticism. In addition to the torrential beatdown, the McKoys would score their 1,000th career point during the game.

By halftime, it was clearly over as the Eagles would manage only two points as the Crusaders outclassed them in every way, 50-2.

The second half was no better for Oakwood and Harrells had put in their second string to carry out the remainder of the game. The Eagles would add ten more points over the final two quarters, but the damage was catastrophic and insurmountable. The Crusaders domination was complete and the mercy clock saved the Eagles from experiencing an even worse score, Oakwood was sent home carrying the loss, 76-12.

The Crusaders return to action on Friday to close out the season and will be on the road for their final contest. Harrells stands at 18-10 with a 9-2 record in conference going into their next two games where they will face Kerr-Vance (4-16).

