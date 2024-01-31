Wilmington sent packing after dominating first quarter; Crusaders conquer in fourth, 51-47

Harrells hosted the Wilimington Christian Patriots on the hardwood on Tuesday. The neck and neck competition came to a close in a drama filled contest as the ladies showed their moxie with some chirping in a heated game, the Lady Crusaders shutdown the visitors, 51-47.

It started incredibly slow for the Crusaders in the opening quarter as the Patriots were able to stifle the home team on the hardwood. Harrells couldn’t find their footing and were only able to take a solitary point over Wilmington as they were able to rain down 13 on them in the opening quarter, 13-1.

The tide shifted on the Patriots in the second and it was the Crusaders this time that took them to task. Wilmington had found themselves in hot water with fouls and Harrells took advantage, though they also struggled at the charity stripe. Out of the 16 free throws, they were only able to come away with four points. They padded that with layups and mid-range jumpers to climb out of the 12 point deficit they had been in the first and shortened it to three by halftime with Harrells trailing by three, 18-15.

In the third quarter it was all Sabrina Batts as she rained down buckets at whim. The Patriots struggled to contain the small firecracker as she sped up and down the court with ease. Wilmington kept up the pace however but couldn’t outscore the one woman army they faced in the third. Batts single handedly kept the Crusaders in it with 18 points to her stat sheet, accounting for 78% of the points scored by Harrells in the third. This solo effort carried the Crusaders past Wilmington and the momentum was on Harrells side as they walked into the fourth quarter with a six point lead, 38-32.

Things heated up in the fourth as the players were stumbling and hitting the floor hard as the game turned more physical. The Patriots were running out of steam trying to shunt the Crusaders drives and with that came penalties. Wilmington struck first to bring the deficit to four and from here it got fierce. The fouls and floor hits were striking multiple nerves on the court and tempers began to flare as the tempo was brought to a crawl with the countless stoppages and charity line visits.

The game was boiling over as the lack of scoring and seemingly constant pauses had generated mass frustration for both squads. Fights for possession were becoming more common as they would dive for the ball with the numerous dribbles that fizzled out, resulting in tie ups. Some of these turned ugly with players trying to rip the rock out of the opposing players hands and you could see the fire in their eyes when they stare the opponent down.

Harrells lead dwindled quickly after the lull and the Patriots closed the gap to within two making it 48-46 after a slew of poor choices and sloppy dribbling, gifting Wilmington with possession. The Crusaders would allow the Patriots another point from the free throw and the game would wind down with Harrells adding three more to close out the contest. The Patriots were sent home with the loss, 51-47 in this intense game.

The Lady Crusaders will be on the road for their final game of the season as they face off against conference foe, the Kerr Vance Trojans (3-15).

