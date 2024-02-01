Conference battle on hardwood ends with Raiders taking the loss, 58-44

To conclude the night Midway and St. Pauls boys took to the hardwood, duking it out in their first meeting of the season. The Raiders entered the contest at 10-5 overall while the Bulldogs brought an 8-10 record into the battle. The two teams on paper, appeared to be fairly even, but for much of the night St. Pauls held the lead, thwarting numerous Midway runs. In the end, the Bulldogs held on for the victory, pulling away to earn a 58-44 victory.

Both teams squandered their first possessions and it was St. Pauls that got on the board first. Kemari McNeil countered with a three-pointer for the Raiders and the battle was underway. After some turnover-laden basketball, the Bulldogs broke the seal and hit on consecutive scores to take a 6-3 lead. Defensively, St. Pauls was hindering Midway using a press to keep the Raiders off balance. Midway, though, was able to turn a couple of turnovers into transition points and reclaimed the 9-8 lead at the two minute mark. That lead didn’t hold, though, and at the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 12-9.

The bright spot in the game was McNeil, who had 10 of the Raiders’ 14 points. At the 4:55 mark, he hit a three-pointer that brought the tally to 17-14 in favor of St. Pauls. Midway could just not get over the hurdle, missing four free throws in a row that would have tied the game up. Instead a bucket at the other end made it a six point game at 22-16. Following that, the Bulldogs hit a three-pointer and claimed their largest lead of that at 25-16. After a made free throw, the halftime score was 26-16.

St. Pauls connected on a three-pointer out of the break, further extending their lead. The Raiders, though, settled in and began to generate turnovers, which led to easy fast-break points. Most of these were scored by McNeil, who had 18 of Midway’s 24 points and the score was 29-24. The Bulldogs re-extended their lead but the Raiders came fighting back, getting back to within 35-32 at the two minute mark. That’s as close as they’d get, though, as St. Pauls turned it up.

With the game now in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs really picked up the pace, hitting a 17-point advantage at one point. Midway, though, kept fighting and got the deficit down into single digits again with most of the period left to go. The Raiders couldn’t mount a sufficient comeback as the lead rose above double digits again. At the end of the game, the Bulldogs seized victory, winning 58-44.

Scorers for Midway were McNeil with 18 points and Tripp Westbrook with nine points. Anthony Graham had four points and Travis Gist, Tanner Williams, and Wyatt Herring all had three points. Jacob Holland and Andre Gregory each had two points.

With the loss, the Raiders are now 10-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play. They were set to hit the road to Fairmont on Friday night.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page