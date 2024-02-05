Lady Horses break losing skid with big conference win over West Bladen, 47-39

West Bladen invaded Clinton High School on Friday night, wrapping up another week of Southeastern Athletic Conference play. First up on the night was the Lady Dark Horses hosting the Lady Knights, a game that was generally expected to go in favor of Clinton. After having to fight for every point they scored, the Lady Dark Horses rallied late for the victory, winning 47-39.

Clinton won the opening tip and went right to work, getting a quick basket off the backboard by Rubi Davila. Down on the other end, West Bladen quickly tied the game back up before free throws by Ava Williford made it 3-2. From there, the Lady Dark Horses took a ride on the struggle bus and the Lady Knights used a pair of threes to build a 10-3 lead. Just before the buzzer, Davila hit a three-ball of her own, making it 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Williford picked off an errant pass attempt to kick off the second quarter and went the distance the other way for a two-point basket. Shortly thereafter, Janiya Mosley went one-for-two at the free throw line, making it 10-9. Back on the other end, though, West Bladen converted a three-point play, putting the Lady Knights advantage back to 13-9. The teams continued to jostle back and forth but West Bladen continued to hold a slim advantage. Scoring slowed down tremendously before a three-pointer from the Lady Knights re-extended their lead. Davila added one more late score and at the break, West Bladen led 16-14.

At the start of the second half, DaNiyah Coxum got a quick basket in the lane to tie things up at 16-16. Later, Coxum converted a pair of free throws to help Clinton keep pace at 18-18 but the Lady Knights kept chugging. They built their lead back to 22-18 but the Lady Dark Horses came right back, tying the game up again at 22-22. Using a full-court press, Clinton’s defense caused all kinds of problems for West Bladen. The Lady Horses, though, just couldn’t climb the hurdle to regain the lead. At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Knights led 26-24.

A jumper by Williford and a pair of free throws by Mosley tied things up at 28-28 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Then, a layup by Ciara Stuart finally put Clinton back on top at 30-28. This seemed to ignite West Bladen, who stormed back out front for a 37-32 lead with 4:10 left. Stuart, though, connected on a three-pointer with 3:57 left, making it 37-35 with a timeout on the court. The Lady Dark Horses then hit a little spurt of their own and surged back ahead, taking a 41-39 lead. With 1:26 left in the game, Clinton held possession with a timeout on the court. From there, the Lady Dark Horses closed the game out on a run and claimed the victory, 47-39.

Scorers for Clinton were Williford and Davila each with 10 points. Mosley finished with nine points and Stuart and Coxum each had six points. Phoenix Everett, Jayla Pickett and Jianna Pickett all had two points.

With the victory, Clinton is now 11-6 overall and 4-2 in conference play. A busy week awaits the Lady Dark Horses with games on Monday against Wallace-Rose Hill, Tuesday at Red Springs, and Friday at Midway lining their slate.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page