Leopards maul Spartans on hardwood in blowout, 75-37

Lakewood welcomed Union onto their court on Friday and delivered a beatdown, sending them home in crushing defeat, 75-37.

The Spartans were treated to a thrashing from the get go, as the Leopards flexed their supremacy on the fledgling team. Union didn’t stop running up and down the court, however, their dribbles were sloppy costing them precious possession time and easy scoops and scores for the Leopards. By the first quarters end, Lakewood had a commanding lead, 22-9.

In the second the Leopards capitalized on the Spartan’s undisciplined play and drew an enormous amount of fouls. They pulled in 30 points in the second with 19 of them coming from the free throw line. Cameron Williams was the one taking the lumps from Union and got plenty of practice at the charity stripe, scoring nine out of eleven at the line. At halftime it was all but over for the Spartans as Lakewood carried an insurmountable lead, 50-16.

The third wasn’t much better and the Leopards continued to push around the Spartans as the floundered about on the court, unable to mount any significant headway. Mikhail McNeil was a bright spot amongst the Spartans as he sunk two threes for Union, he would be the only player on the team to make anything beyond the perimeter. Lakewood let off the accelerator in the third and Union managed to score double digits but barely made a dent in their deficit, 60-28.

In the final frame, Lakewood had all but swapped out most of their starters allowing the younger players to have a go at Union’s varsity. Mcneil would hit another three and a pair of scores to save face for Union and make the final score a bit more respectable. The mercy clock was activated early in the fourth and quickly, seconds drained away, keeping the scoring manageable. After the game was said and done, Union would be sent packing, holding a seventeen game losing streak, while Lakewood holds on, looking to ascend the Carolina 1A ladder, 75-37.

The Leopards climb to 7-9 and split the conference, holding fourth place at 3-3. They have two games this week, splitting home and away. First on their list, they travel on Tuesday to face the North Duplin Rebels (9-9) who leads the league at 5-1 and are currently on a five game win streak. Next they host the Hobbton Wildcats (4-14) who are tied with Lakewood in league record and vying to overtake the Leopards on Friday in this inner county rivalry.

Union sits at the bottom of the charts at 0-17 and winless in the Carolina 1A. They will be at home this week as they face the Rosewood Eagles (10-9) on Tuesday then they face the the league leaders, the North Duplin Rebels (9-9) on Friday.

JV

The Junior Leopards broke their losing streak in a close one against Union, taking the win over the Spartans in a heated game. Plenty of contact in this one, but Lakewood was able to fend off the aggressive Union squad, delivering them the loss in a 68-60 contest.

Lakewood JV sits at 1-11 on the year and will face the North Duplin (8-7) on the road Tuesday, then they’ll face Hobbton (4-11) on Friday.

The Junior Spartans fell to below .500 with the loss, sitting at 8-9. They have a busy week with three games. Union will face Rosewood (7-7) twice in back to back games, alternating home and away on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Spartans hosting first. They cap off the week facing the will be at home this week to face North Duplin on Friday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page