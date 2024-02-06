Lady Wildcats earn first victory as Hobbton takes down Union in both games

Richard Simpson goes for two of his seven points.

Union Middle visited Hobbton Middle Monday afternoon and went home with two losses. In the last home game of the season, the Wildcats girls got their first win of the season in a hard fought match with the Lady Spartans, 24-23. The Wildcats boys ran away from the Spartans getting a 39-12 win.

Girls

In what tuned out to be a close hard fought barn burner of a game, the Lady Wildcats held the lead from the second quarter onwards. The first quarter score was tied at three points. At the half, the Lady Wildcats had a 13-8 lead. Amelia Dial beat the half time buzzer giving the Lady Wildcats the final margin 13-8.

The third quarter saw the Lady Spartan closed the margin as they outscored the Lady Wildcats 6 to 2 for a slim 15-14 Wildcat lead. In the final frame, the score was tied at 18, 20 and 22. Aubree McLamb hit two foul shots for the 24-22 Wildcat lead. The Lady Spartans had a chance to force overtime; however, Renee Ellis missed the front end of a two-shot foul. She hit the last shot with 3.4 seconds left. McLamb got the in-bounds with a pass and held on to the ball until the buzzer sounded giving the Lady Wildcat their first win of the season.

For the Wildcats, McLamb had 11 points. Dial had nine points and McKenna Sinclair had four points.

Ellis led all scores with 16 points for the Lady Spartans. Anastasia Galarza had five points.

Boys

In the night cap, the Wildcat boys dominated the Spartans jumping out to an 11-4 lead after one quarter. Shutting down the Spartan attach in the second quarter, the Wildcats picked up eight points while holding the Spartans scoreless. The halftime score was 19-4, Wildcats leading.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats add 10 points for a 29-6 lead. The Spartans got six more points in the final frame as the Wildcats sat the starters down and let the rest of the team get some playing time. They scored 10 points while the Spartans picked up six.

Isaiah Collins led the Wildcats with eight points. Braxton McLamb and Richard Simpson had seven points each. Idaris Eason was close behind with six point, Adonis Burns had four points and Zecharia Holmes had three points.

For Union, Kenny-Ray Bailey and Trenton Robinson had four points each. Tobias Cromartie had three points.

The Wildcats and the Spartans finish the regular season Thursday. The Wildcats will travel to Roseboro-Salemburg to take on the Leopards while the Spartans will play host to Sampson Middle.

