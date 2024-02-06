Wallace trounces Clinton on the hardwood, 63-41

The finale of Monday’s basketball pitted the Bulldogs looking to add to Clinton’s losing column. After a heated first quarter the Dark Horses lost steam, falling apart in the following three and Wallace took the win, 63-41.

Kicking off the game it was a tightly contested affair as the teams battled on the hardwood. The Bulldogs brought the heat but the Horses were gaining steam, keeping Wallace contained. Walker Spell and Gregory Coxum kept them separated from the Bulldogs with a pair of strong plays that gave them the lead going into the second. Horses led going into the second, 11-9.

In the second, Clinton was a different team however, after two three point whiffs, the Bulldogs took control and broke out for an uncontested layup to tie it up a minute into the quarter. Halfway through, the Dark Horses collapsed and their tenacity in the paint had all but disappeared as they watched Wallace walk into their lane and put up score after score. At this point Coxum was the only scorer up to this point, hitting a single free throw while the Bulldogs rushed ahead adding 12, leaving the score 22-12.

Nydarion Blackwell came off the bench and changed the Clinton tune with a big dunk after he demoralized the opposition with a resounding block, as he tried to reinvigorate the Dark Horses. Spell followed this up for a layup off a bounce pass from Camden Davis to bring them within six. After a scoreless spell, Davis would take a nasty spill as he leapt up for a block. He flipped over the opponent and the thud caused the crowd to go silent in worry. He walked off under his own power from the fall that took his breath away and he’d return later.

The wind was taken out of their sails after the fall and Clinton struggled to get it together as they fumbled the ball multiple times and their shots were consistently off target. By halftime the Dark Horses were down by ten, 30-20.

After the break, Davis returned and delivered a three pointer within seconds of the quarter starting, but Wallace was unfazed and they pounded Clinton further. Nothing was working and frustration was mounting as their faces showed contempt for the way the game was unfolding. Though they took plenty of shots, there was no one around to rebound and make another attempt. From here, the dribbles began to falter and they couldn’t hold onto the rock, again allowing the Bulldogs access to easy points as they abruptly disrupted them during transition.

By the end of the third, it wasn’t looking good for Clinton as they trailed by 18 after a lackluster quarter, 49-31.

In the final frame, the collapse was completed as this would be where all their shortcomings during the game came to a head. There was still no Horses in the lane to clean up missed shots, they weren’t able to organize and generate plays, then the poor ball handling stifled any opportunity they may have had, ending it before they even began. With three minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs had created quite a distance from Clinton, holding a 24 point lead.

The Horses would try to make the outcome more respectable and kept fighting, even though the result would be the same. Wallace handed the rivals a big loss as they walked away with their second win over Clinton this season, 63-41.

Clinton falls to 8-10 and will be looking to right the ship as they take back to back losses. They will travel to Red Springs on Tuesday to face the Red Devils (8-12) and cap off the week at Spivey’s Corner to face the Midway Raiders (11-6).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page