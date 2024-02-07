Clinton and Midway race to top 10 and 20 in regionals

The swim team gathers together after a long day at the pool, Coach Ken Yang stands with his team one last time.

Kenzy Yang leaps into the water and races to third place in the 100 yard butterfly.

Sophia Fleury during the 100 yard butterfly as she propels through the water, she’d take fifth in the event

All the swimmers in the 200 race dive in, looking to beat the clock.

The water was warm and the pool was ready at the Triangle Aquatic Center out in Cary. It was a packed house this past Saturday with proud parents and fans for the regional round for swim. Sampson County was repped well by their athletes as they fought through fatigue and swam the hearts out.

“We had an excellent meet and I couldn’t have asked for better.”

The athletes warmed up for the events at hand looking for a spot for the state finals. Passions were high at the pool as some of the swimmers were unhappy with their performance but they powered on and didn’t quit.

The players from Sampson were unable to find a slot despite their efforts amongst a large pool of talented players. Sofia Fleury dropped nine seconds from her time in the 100 yard butterfly and Kenzy Yang took third in the 100 yard freestyle, both seniors closed out their high school careers on a high note. All athletes finished in the top 20 in the East division and the relay crews finished in the top 10.

Coach Ken Yang as he said previously was as long as they gave it their all and showed improvement that’s all that matters. The squad came away empty handed but their performance and growth under his leadership and coaching will carry over into the following year. Yang was pleased with his swimmers and their tenacious drive for improvement in a sport where it’s the athlete against the clock.

