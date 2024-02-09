Junior Wildcats defeat Gators; girls and boys Varsity walk out with losses

Madison Sinclair gots after two points. She had four three-pointers for the evening.

The Spring Creek Gators invaded the Hobbton Wildcats’ den Thursday evening and went home with two of three wins. The Gators’ JV lost by 18 points at 58-40. Spring Creek’s girls got a 54-33 win. The Gator boys got a two point win at 51-49.

JV

The Wildcats’ JV dominated the Gators leading the whole game. The first quarter score was 15-7, Wildcats. The Wildcats scored 18 points in the second quarter while the Gators managed nine. The halftime score was 33-16, Wildcats.

The third quarter was more of the same with the; however, the Gators outscored the Wildcats 11 to nine. The third quarter score was 42–27 Wildcats. The Wildcats outscored the Gators 16 to 13 for the final 48-40.

Deonta Darden led the Wildcats with 29 points. Darron Venable had 10 points, Joe Corbett had seven and Zach Aman had six.

Girls

The Gator girls easily handled the Lady Wildcats getting the 54-33 win. Spring Creek scored 15 points in the first quarter. The scored 14 unanswered points in the first five minutes of the game. The first quarter score was 15-4, Gators. The Gators got 17 points in the second quarter while the Wildcats got 10. The halftime score was 32-14.

The Lady Gators added 16 points in the third quarter for a 48-19 margin. In the third quarter, freshman Madison Sinclair got hot scoring a three-pointer on her way to a good second half. The third quarter score was 48-19, Gators.

In the final frame, Sinclair hit three more treys carrying the scoring weight for the Wildcats. The Gators scored six points for the final margin, 54-33.

Sinclair led the Wildcats with 12 points. Miley McLamb followed with nine points. Graci Barefoot and Katie Britt had five points each.

“Playing, it all about getting better little by little,” commented Hobbton coach Arianna Corbett. “This is the most points we have scored all year. I think Sa’Tori (Lorenzo) scored her first points tonight. It’s the little things that you piece together and that puzzle finally comes together, unfortunately at the end of the season but it looks a lot better that at the beginning. They played a really, really good game.”

Boys

The Wildcat boys came out ready to play. They led each quarter only to loseby two in the final second. They scored 10 unanswered points in the first five minutes before the Gators found the bottom of the net. The first quarter score wa 10-6, Wildcats.

The Gators found their stride in the second quarter getting a one point lead at 13-12 three minutes into the second quarter. The score went 15-14, Gators. Hobbton bounced back getting a 16-15 lead with three minutes left in the half. They went on a scoring run, building a 13 point lead to finish the first half with a 28-15 score. Reece Bradshaw finished the first half with a buzzer beater to end the first half.

The third quarter saw the Wildcats build a substantial lead finishing three quarters of play with 41-32 lead. At times they had as much as a 20-point lead.

In the fourth quarter, Spring Creek gained the momentum getting a tie with one minute left in the game. Both teams scrambled for scores in the final minute. Spring Creek got the winning score with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.

Ashawd Wynn led the Wildcats with 23 points. Dai’vian Murrell had 12 points and Garrett Britt finished with 10 points. Alex Devone had four points.

“The guys played hard and that I’m proud of,” commented Hobbton coach Aydan Tart. “A few small things make big things happen. We take care of a few small details, we win. Hats off to Spring Creek, they are a very talented team. We just didn’t take care of little details early which led to a last second loss.”

The Wildcats traveled to Lakewood Friday night.

