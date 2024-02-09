Lady Spartans take convincing win; Eagles extend Union’s skid to 18

The Spartans split the evening in their games against the Rosewood Eagles on Tuesday. The girls trounced Rosewood, while the boys were unable to muster what they needed and sent home with the loss.

Girls

The Lady Spartans battled it out on the hardwood to take the win handedly over the fledgling Eagles squad, 44-24.

It was a slow start in the opening quarter as they struggled mightly to get on the board. Rosewood was playing strong and keeping the Spartans big scorers at bay, securing the paint and perimeter. It was only a matter of time however before Union would open the flood gates. At halftime, the Spartans led but not by much at 20-15.

The second half saw the Eagles collapse and the Lady Spartans dominated the court. Rosewood couldn’t keep up with Union as they were firing off on all cylinders. Scoring came with ease but it wasn’t without some resistance as the Eagles were able to shunt some of the their scoring with physical play in the paint.

By the games end, the Spartans were well ahead and allowed their second string to come on the court and play. Union took their sixth conference win, downing the Eagles, 44-24, holding the line and tying with the North Duplin Rebels for first place at 6-1.

Boys

Union’s struggles continued with Rosewood avenging their ladies varsity defeat with a big win over the Eagles, 64-40.

The first quarter saw the visitors manhandle the Spartans as they tried to earn that first victory of the year in their season long skid. Rosewood dominated in the paint and perimeter as Union did their best to stifle their offense. The Spartans were only able to rake in 10 points in the opening round while Rosewood made it look easy, scoring 23.

In the second, the game came to a crawl but Union still wasn’t able to add much to the board, allowing the Eagles to pile on 13 to their 8, leaving the Spartans in a deep hole at halftime, 36-16.

The Spartans were able to show more heart in the second half but that wasn’t enough to make buckets to catch up. The Eagles rained down point and point while Union’s woes plagued them the remainder of the game. After it was all said and down, the Spartans took their 18th loss of the year, extending their skid even further at 64-40.

Union will repped their home court on Friday, taking on the conference leaders in both girls and boys varsity, the North Duplin Rebels.

