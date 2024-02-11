Taylor Grace Register finds a new pitch to dominate, heading to Meredith College

It was a packed house out at the Store in support of their star soccer player as Taylor Grace Register says a few words.

Nothing but pride captured in this photo as Taylor Grace Register’s parents and brothers watch as she signs her leter of commitment.

Traveling coaches for Taylor Grace Register smile widely knowing their dedication to the athlete paid dividends to her future.

Harrells watched as Taylor Grace Register made her committment to Meredith College, joining the Avenging Angels on the pitch next season.

Register made her presence felt last season, outpacing her team with 18 goals in the ‘23 season. This monumental achievement propelled her to the No. 1 spot in the conference in goals scored and total points accumulated at 40. In addition to the top position of the conference, she ranked 11th in the entire NC NCISAA 2A Division for goals scored. She has been playing the sport for eight years and all that hard work has come to a head as she prepares for her final season as a Lady Crusader.

She was all smiles as her family, friends and the Harrells community enveloped her with support in the packed atrium just outside the basketball court. She praised her family for their support in her endeavors on the pitch and the coaching staff, travel and school, for their dedication to help her reach this milestone in her career. The soft spoken athlete picked Meredith not just for the proximity to her hometown but for their program and academics.

“The good atmosphere that the players and coaches brought, they were kind and nice.” Register told the Independent.

She went on to say what was next as this new chapter unfolds in her young life as she takes on collegiate level soccer while majoring in Interior Design.

“It’s something that has always had a special place in my heart and it’s something I love doing.” she said.

As the festivities came to a close, she wanted to ensure that thanks was spread out, knowing this was a team effort to help get her to where she is today.

“I want to thank my teammates, my coaches and club coaches for everything they’ve done.”

