Leopards topple Wildcats in fierce Carolina 1A play, JV Wildcats sole survivor of Lakewood

Ashawd Wynn (5) and Jaziah Brunson (10) battle it out in the paint, with Wynn trying for a contested layup.

It was another hard fought battle for supremacy in the Carolina 1A on Friday when the Hobbton Wildcats traveled to the Lakewood Leopards. The action on the hardwood was electric with Lakewood sealing the deal on both varsity fronts, with Hobbton JV taking the sole win back to the Grove.

Boys

It was an intense game for the evening as the Lakewood Leopards hosted the Hobbton Wildcats for their second meeting of the year. The hometeam was licking their chops from their last meeting after they fell by nine on road against the Wildcats and got their vengenance in a tough battle on the court. The Leopards sent Hobbton packing with the loss, 61-54

Right out of the gate it was a rough and tumble game as the Leopards and Wildcats fought in the contest between the big cats of Sampson. Hobbton managed to take the opening by seven as Lakewood was sharpening their claws for the next quarter, 19-12.

In the second, Hobbton fell off and map, struggling to prevent the Leopards strong paint game. Lakewood’s Kristofer Robinson and Cameron Williams bullied the lane, snagging rebounds left and right, leaving Hobbton little opportunities to turn it around before the halftime break. The Wildcats trailed by five, 31-26.

The third quarter was another lopsided affair but nearly as steep of one as the Wildcats were able to muster more points to keep pace with the Leopards. However, Lakewood remained firm and continued to pound the rock with their aggressive drives to the paint and sharpshoot from mid-range to hold Hobbton down.

Hobbton outscored them in the fourth but not enough to make up for the challenging second and third quarters. The Lakewood continues on the uptick, winning four of their last six while Hobbton drops the fourth in a row with the Leopards taking the victory, 61-54.

Aydan Tart. coach of Hobbton, spoke highly of their performance and an opposing Lakewood player.

“We played hard, had great energy, hit big shots early but lost our shot second half. Lakewood’s Cameron Williams had a great game and made some really tough shots, which put them ahead. Like always, there is a few small details that would change the outcome. We’re still staying positive, looking to finish conference play with great energy and effort.” he said.

Lakewood coach Brandon Powell lauded his team for their relentless play in the paint but acknowledged there is still some work left to do.

”It’s no secret that our strength is in our interior play. Our guards are buying into the principal of high percentage shot attempts and sharing the ball. They have also shown more patience and more discipline in running our offensive options and looking for the best scenario. Defensively we have to do a much better job of communicating, rotating, and closing out on spot shooters under control. As coaches we have to do a better job of switching up defensive looks to make the opposing team uncomfortable. We all have work left to do.”

Lakewood sits at 8-10 on the year and have two more conference games left as they try to climb the Carolina 1A. They sit in third, tied with Neuse Charter who they play on Tuesday on the road. Their final game will be against the No. 2 Rosewood Eagles on Thursday, whom they are looking to knock down a peg after taking a loss to them in their first encounter last month.

Hobbton skids into fifth place in the league, holding a 4-16 record with a 3-5 in conference play. The Wildcats will be looking to turn the ship around in their final two games where they will defend the homefront against the Union Spartans (0-19) on Tuesday. They will follow that up with a contest against the current league leaders in the conference the North Duplin Rebels on Thursday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

Girls

It’s been a rough year for the Junior Wildcats who took a big hit on Friday against the Lady Leopards. Lakewood dominated Hobbton on the hardwood, leaving them in shambles after a blowout win, 59-19.

In the first half, Lakewood kicked off immediately and didn’t hesitate to put down their conference rivals quickly. At the half, Hobbton trailed by a wide margin, 32-6. In the second half, it wasn’t much better but Hobbton had their highest scoring quarter in the third and held Lakewood down to just 12 points to their nine. Alas, they couldn’t repeat and in the final frame, they succumbed to the Leopards might and were sent home in defeat, 59-19.

Katie Britt led the charge for the Wildcats, scoring five points. Lily Bowden trail by just hair at four and Graci Barefoot and Miley McLamb held third in scoring on the team with three each.

Lakewood’s Alexis Rhodes sounded off and dominated the scoring for the Leopards, hitting 18 with Honestee Williams coming with nine of her own. Four Leopards tied with six points a piece: Amiyah Smith, Kiyah Braxton, Lashaunta Joyner and Trinity Bell

The Lady Wildcats (0-18) have two games left in the regular season against the top teams in the Carolina 1A where they’ll face the No. 1 Union Spartans (15-4) on Tueday and the No. 2 North Duplin Rebels (13-7) on Thursday. Both games are set for 6 p.m.

Lakewood (8-10) also wraps up the regular season with their last two splitting between home and away, sitting comfortably in third place in the Girls Carolina 1A. They start off on the road where they will face the Neuse Charter Cougars (12-12) on Tuesday then defend the homefront against the Rosewood Eagles (6-16) Thursday.

JV

The Junior Wildcats took their second win over their league rivals on Friday in a close game. The Leopards were able to keep things close but Hobbton was ferocious on the court and put them down, taking their third win in a row. The Junior Wildcats closed out the week with the win, 48-39.

Hobbton (7-11) have two games left and will face off against the Union Spartans (7-12), who put them down in a nail biter in their last encounter, then they will face the North Duplin Rebels (10-7) on Tuesday and Thursday repectively, at home. Both games start at 4:30 p.m.

Lakewood (1-13) takes their second loss in a row and will go into their final week, looking to add to their win column. They split the week between home and abroad and start off on the road against the Neuse Charter Cougers (2-16) then defend their home against the Rosewood Eagles (10-8).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page