Union Lady Spartans lead the Carolina 1A, Lakewood on the rise

Lady Spartans are riding a five game streak to propel them into first place, Union boys still finding their flow with no wins to their record.

Midway is holding in the middle and have had a back and forth season so far.

Lakewood is coming into the week off strong showings last Friday with their victory over Hobbton.

The Lady Wildcats still remain winless and will be looking to snag their first dub, Hobbton boys are in rut and falling in the conference charts.

The Dark Horses are looking to recoup after five game losing skid, while Lady Horses fight to maintain third place.

Sampson County had some big games last week as the teams tried climb the ladder of their respective conference. The Lady Spartans are holding first place in the Carolina 1A, the only team in the county that is leading in their conference. Lakewood and Midway have been fighting to maintain their positions and Clinton and Hobbton struggling to capitalize.

Clinton

Prior to their loss on Friday night, the Lady Dark Horses took home a win at Red Springs on Tuesday, getting a 35-24 victory. As for the Clinton boys, they took a loss at against the Red Devils, falling 54-22.

A pair of home games are in store for Clinton this week, first against St. Pauls on Tuesday and against Fairmont on Friday.

Hobbton

The Wildcats basketball teams are unfortunately enduring a tough season this year. After a pair of losses last week, the Lady Wildcats sit at 0-18 entering this final week of play with home games against Union and North Duplin. The Hobbton boys are having a little bit of a better season with a 3-5 conference record, but the Wildcats are currently on a 4-game losing streak. They also have two games remaining in the regular season against Union and North Duplin.

Lakewood

Prior to taking down Hobbton on Friday, the Lady Leopards absorbed a 3-game losing streak, most recently on Tuesday at North Duplin, 48-39. Their season mark is 8-10 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

For the boys, they also took a loss to North Duplin on Tuesday, falling 58-51. Following Friday’s win over Hobbton, the Wildcats are now 8-10 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

Lakewood will travel to Neuse Charter on Tuesday before celebrating Senior Night on Thursday.

Midway

The Lady Raiders earned consecutive wins last week, earning wins over West Bladen and Clinton. This puts them at 10-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The Midway boys split their week, dropping the Tuesday game against West Bladen but picking up a sweeping win over the Dark Horses on Friday. The Raiders are now 12-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

This week, Midway will celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday and conclude the regular season at St. Pauls on Friday.

Union

The Lady Spartans are rolling right now, riding a 5-game winning streak. In the middle of said streak is a big win against North Duplin, who had previously handed Union their lone conference loss. On the season, the Lady Spartans have posted an impressive 15-4 record and are 7-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They are set to wrap up the regular season this week with games against Hobbton on Tuesday and Neuse Charter on Thursday.

For the Spartan boys, the season is mercifully drawing to an end. They are 0-18 on the season and will be looking to snag their first win of season before the year closes out. They will face Hobbton and Neuse Charter to cap off their season, on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page