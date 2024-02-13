Union Lady Spartans lead the Carolina 1A, Lakewood on the rise
Sampson County had some big games last week as the teams tried climb the ladder of their respective conference. The Lady Spartans are holding first place in the Carolina 1A, the only team in the county that is leading in their conference. Lakewood and Midway have been fighting to maintain their positions and Clinton and Hobbton struggling to capitalize.
Clinton
Prior to their loss on Friday night, the Lady Dark Horses took home a win at Red Springs on Tuesday, getting a 35-24 victory. As for the Clinton boys, they took a loss at against the Red Devils, falling 54-22.
A pair of home games are in store for Clinton this week, first against St. Pauls on Tuesday and against Fairmont on Friday.
Hobbton
The Wildcats basketball teams are unfortunately enduring a tough season this year. After a pair of losses last week, the Lady Wildcats sit at 0-18 entering this final week of play with home games against Union and North Duplin. The Hobbton boys are having a little bit of a better season with a 3-5 conference record, but the Wildcats are currently on a 4-game losing streak. They also have two games remaining in the regular season against Union and North Duplin.
Lakewood
Prior to taking down Hobbton on Friday, the Lady Leopards absorbed a 3-game losing streak, most recently on Tuesday at North Duplin, 48-39. Their season mark is 8-10 overall and 5-3 in conference play.
For the boys, they also took a loss to North Duplin on Tuesday, falling 58-51. Following Friday’s win over Hobbton, the Wildcats are now 8-10 overall and 4-4 in conference play.
Lakewood will travel to Neuse Charter on Tuesday before celebrating Senior Night on Thursday.
Midway
The Lady Raiders earned consecutive wins last week, earning wins over West Bladen and Clinton. This puts them at 10-9 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The Midway boys split their week, dropping the Tuesday game against West Bladen but picking up a sweeping win over the Dark Horses on Friday. The Raiders are now 12-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.
This week, Midway will celebrate Senior Night on Tuesday and conclude the regular season at St. Pauls on Friday.
Union
The Lady Spartans are rolling right now, riding a 5-game winning streak. In the middle of said streak is a big win against North Duplin, who had previously handed Union their lone conference loss. On the season, the Lady Spartans have posted an impressive 15-4 record and are 7-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They are set to wrap up the regular season this week with games against Hobbton on Tuesday and Neuse Charter on Thursday.
For the Spartan boys, the season is mercifully drawing to an end. They are 0-18 on the season and will be looking to snag their first win of season before the year closes out. They will face Hobbton and Neuse Charter to cap off their season, on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.
Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page