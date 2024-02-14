Union falters and Dark Horses advance to next round of tourney, 50-21

At Sampson Middle the Union Spartans faced off against the Dark Horses on the hard wood en route to the season title. Sampson dumped on the Spartans and took the convincing win with relentless scoring and stout defense, 50-21.

Kicking off the game, Sampson came out hot and racking up a handful of points before Union could get settled in. However, what looked like a lopsided affair turned to a close bout as the Spartans battled back to keep it close. Despite this Sampson leading, Union kept them on their heels after a relentless rally towards the end of the quarter. Horses lead, 14-9.

Dark Horses strike first with a strong drive in the paint, after a small scoreless spell to make it 16-9. The Middle Spartans were running into issues as Sampson’s more organized play, resulted in more opportunities as Union struggled to retain possession. In an attempt to stifle the stampede, the Spartans ran into foul trouble, giving the Horses good starting possession to get plays off. Union was stuck in a rut and held to just a solitary point for the entire second. Sampson tripled their lead from the first and walked into halftime with a 15 point advantage, 25-10.

Deadlocked in the openings of the third as both teams struggled to find the net. They’d exchange points and battle in the transition at mid court. Union Middle couldn’t muster anything after Sampson scored back to back points off steals, breaking the will of the Spartans. The Horses weren’t able to break oout like they had in the second but managed to extend their lead and keeping Union down.

They would only be able to add eight more points which was plenty, given that Union could only pull together six. At the end of three, the Spartans were in quite a hole to Sampson Middle and would have one quarter left to try and extend the lead, 33-16.

The fourth quarter was all Horses with Sampson coming out and scoring immediately. Union couldn’t keep up and they were floundering on the court. The Spartans were unable to keep the stampede at bay and the Horses broke open. They had begun to score at will, leaving Union in the dust and they handedly took the win, 50-21.

The Spartans will have to wait until next year for another opportunity to make waves on the hardwood.

Sampson advances on and will play on Tuesday against the No. 1 seed the Hobbton Middle Wildcats.

