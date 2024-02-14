Wildcats advance to title round; Midway Middle on the horizon

The Hobbton Middle boys advanced to the championship game of the county athletic conference taking a decisive win over the Sampson Middle Dark Horses. The final was 53-42.

The Wildcats set the tone of the game in the first quarter taking a 15-4 lead into the break. Braxton McLamb started things off with a three pointer seconds into the quarter. Richard Simpson and Isaiah Collins hit the nets as well. Simpson had four points and Collins eight points.

Hobbton continued to dominate picking up 12 points in the second frame while the Dark Horses scored nine for a 27-13 game going into the halftime break.

Sampson Middle came out of the break with momentum scoring 15 points in the third quarter. However, the Wildcats kept up the pressure and scored 19, fending off the Horses. Hobbton slowed down in the fourth quarter as the Dark Horses picked up the pace picking up 14 points. The home team went cold only getting seven points, just enough to preserve the win.

Simpson finished with a game high 19 points. Collins was right behind with 18 points. McLamb finished with six points and Adonis Burns had four.

For Sampson, Jaden Howard had 12 points. Right behind him, Colby Darden had 10 points, Ivory Sampson had eight points and Zaire Strickland had seven.

The Wildcats will face Midway Middle for the championship game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Midway Middle.

