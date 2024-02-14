St. Pauls dominates on both sides of court, evisicerating the Lady Horses, 75-33

The Lady Horses hosted St. Paul’s on Tuesday for some SAC-6 action on the hardwood, looking for redemption from last rounds whipping. The Lady Bulldogs weren’t playing around and decimated Clinton, up and down the court, beating down the Horses 75-33

The Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders while the Lady Horses were left looking lost on the hardwood, much like their last encounter. Bulldog Zhariana Shipman, made a trio of three pointers immediately deflating Clinton and left them helpless in the first. This dominating performance continued as Clinton couldn’t seem to get any generation on offense.

The quarter was a mess for the Lady Horses as the Bulldogs continued to punish them. The went into the second carrying a heavy deficit, 34-6.

The second wasn’t looking much better for Clinton as the Lady Bulldogs were hitting all their shots, even under duress. The lead continued to grow for the Bulldogs who were playing lights out while Clinton tried to figure out how to get their offense rolling. St. Paul’s had their number and the tension hit a snapping point, with a fight almost breaking out between these fierce rivals.

Lady Horse, Ava Williford, swished two threes in a row, trying to bring the Horses back into it. Though they made a dent and added 15 to their score, they couldn’t stop the ravenous Bulldogs. The Horses started churning but it wasn’t enough to stop St. Paul’s who’d been going full bore the entire first half.

Rolling into the halftime break, Clinton was coming dangerously close to earning the mercy clock, 57-21.

It was a highly contentious from the buzzer. St. Paul’s quickly enacted the mercy rule and effortlessly put up the four points needed to keep the clock rolling, ensuring an early night for both sides. As the game carried on, the frustration of Clinton’s lack of performance had taken its toll and some folks from the crowd could be heard jawing on behalf of their team. A rather comical subtle response came from a St. Paul’s player who simply pointed to the board which read 64-22. This resulted in a technical foul, giving the Lady Horses three free shots.

There was simply nothing that could be done regarding the overwhelming offense on display and by the quarter’s end, it had just gotten worse for the Lady Horses, who trailed by 47, 73-26.

The fourth quarter was over quickly due to the mercy clock. Still, the Horses fought back as they continued to try and bull rush the lane. They had found some success but their shots were still off target and would only be able to add seven more, a far cry from what they needed to mount a comeback. The Lady Horses took their second consecutive loss with one more game on the horizon, 75-33.

Clinton sits at 12-9 and still holding third place in the conference at 5-4. They will defend the homefront on Friday, Feb. 16 against the SAC-6 leaders, the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (20-3), looking to redeem their last loss to them in January.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected], X @SampsonSports or on the Sampson Independent Facebook page