Dark Horses falter against St. Pauls, taking ninth conference loss

For Tuesday’s nightcap, Clinton Dark Horses faced the St. Pauls Bulldogs on the hardwood, looking to redeem their previous loss to them in late January. The visitors tore them up in the second and third, mounting a huge lead leaving the Horses behind, 61-36.

Heavily contested game in opening quarter, with both scoring two early. St. Pauls would sink a three to give them the lead with less than four left. Jaymon Bryant and Tk Raynor put up the first pair of points for the Horses, keeping them in the race, but the Bulldogs were not making it easy with stiff play in the lane. Walker Spell would tie the game up with a three from the side making it eight all. Clinton’s Bryant would take the lead with a risky drive to the paint facing St. Paul’s giant Tyson Thompson, he’d clear his reach and loft a shot making it 10-9.

As time drained off the clock, Camden Davis would make a slick pass to Trejon Gayle that had everyone looking for the ball, he took the easy layup as the buzzer sounded, giving them the lead at the end of the first, 12-11.

In the second, St. Paul’s turned up the heat and came out the gate, speeding like a banshee. The Dark Horses stumbled out, unable to connect on passes and sloppy dribbles, easy pickings for the Bulldogs who’d capitalize on these flubs. It was 19-12, about halfway through the second, when Garrison Hill gave some much needed momentum for Clinton with a snipe from beyond the perimeter, pulling them to within four. This didn’t last, however, as the Bulldogs went on a tear, pummeling the Horses on both sides of the ball. By halftime, there lead grew to 12, giving Clinton a big deficit to overcome in the third, 29-17.

Clinton came out of the break hot and kept up the pressure, forcing the Bulldogs to adjust. The passing was frequent and precise, exposing their zone and opening up gaps for both Davis and Bryant, who both would sink threes bringing them within seven, 30-23.

The drive would run out of steam and the Dogs bite was debilitating the Horses. Swinging the ball and staying on the perimeter was proving to be ineffective with the lack of shots going down. They were held scoreless for the majority of the quarter as Clinton became twisted up again and their play suffered. St. Paul’s took the advantage and tacked on 15 more before the quarter’s end, leaving the Dark Horses behind, 45-25.

The final frame wasn’t much better for the Horses and St. Pauls continued to punish their conference foes throughout the quarter. There were sparks and Clinton didn’t just roll over for the Bulldogs, keeping it competitive. Unfortunately for the home team, their rally was too little to late and St. Pauls didn’t relent scoring 16 points to their 11, knowing the game was out of reach. The Horses were handed the loss, 61-36.

Clinton sits at 8-13 and down at the bottom of barrell in the SAC-6, winless in conference play at 0-9. They will host the N0. 2 in the conference squad, the Farmont Golden Tornadoes (18-4), who in their last encounter with Clinton delivered quite the beatdown. The Dark Horses will be looking to upset the powerhouse team on Friday, Feb. 16.

